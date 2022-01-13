Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
On Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, during the regular Board of Supervisors meeting, there were two speakers during public comment that spoke about the loss of their CenturyLink phone landline service. One citizen stated their line had been out two months and she was very worried about not being able to call 911.
There is a very serious problem here! This is an immediate problem. Later the board discussed the fact that Supervisors Debbie Donehey, Keir Whitson and County Administrator Garrey Curry were on a conference call with CenturyLink and were informed that CenturyLink was in the process of selling off the local lines and customer base to Brightspeed, Inc.
The discussion ended with Rappahannock keeping pressure on CenturyLink by contacting the State Corporation Commission, which apparently doesn’t have any effect on CenturyLink.
Rappahannock has tied their own hands in two ways. First, they voted to agree to not work with any wireless providers, and secondly, committed over $1 million in funds to a project with an estimated buildout of three years. With two problems articulated by the supervisors:
Immediate loss of landlines for 911.
Lack of internet service for school children.
And the Supervisors’ answer? Invest all the funds in a three-year program and agree to NOT do anything for wireless communications for three years.
What this means is there will be three years of students (elementary through graduation) with the very same internet they currently have and hope no one on CenturyLink needs to call 911 for three years.
This is the best-case scenario they have voted to work on. There is no Plan B. If for whatever reason this regional initiative falls apart come March 2022, Rappahannock will have essentially done nothing to move forward on broadband for two years.
Here we are now at the January 2022 meeting, a meeting rescheduled from Jan. 3 where a snowstorm of approximately 6 to 12 inches essentially shut down the area (over 50 miles of backups on Interstate 95 and more than 24 hours where motorists were stuck in their vehicles).
Closer to home, here in Rappahannock, many residents are without power, many with loss of landline phones service (Verizon) and no access to cell. The no access to cell exists in those areas on bright sunshiny days and the storm simply highlighted the issue.
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and the Broadband Authority are seriously considering a course of action to spend $13 million as their obligation of a project that will take up to 3 years to complete. And, yes, $13 million that after completion will not address the fact that had you or a loved one skidded off the road and became stranded in an area not currently served by cell service you/they would be no better off. Not on Route 231, not on Route 522 in Woodville, nor at Rock Mills Road on a beautiful day.
Then think about the difficulties during and after a storm scenario like we had this week, or after a mid-summer thunderstorm with trees taking down lines. No power, no phones, and then no fiber to the home because the fiber to the home will run on the same poles as REC. On Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, a snowstorm of approximately seven hours, and parts of the county were reverted to Circa 1910 — no phones or electricity!
I urge my colleagues to step back and take a look at a system of broadband that will ensure Rappahannock citizens have a system that is more than adequate for business and educational needs and hardened up to be in service during many storm incidents that we have actually experienced.
Mr. Jimmy Carr of All Points Broadband used as a selling point the ability of watching Netflix on 12 devices at same time while downloading and uploading files for work or school from each residence served. This is a perfect condition with perfect weather scenario. What happens when the trees take the lines down or when your loved one is stranded in a vehicle with no cell on a sunshiny day?
Also, if you will, visualize if you can the look of trees cut back 100 feet wide through the countryside to ensure trees do not interrupt your Netflix viewing or the butchered appearance of the trees where the lines pass through them? Stop and think for a few moments — the width of the right of way for the Virginia/Dominion transmission lines is clear cut to guarantee no falling tree disruptions (approximately 250 ft. wide).
Going forward with All Points will both forever change the appearance of Rappahannock County while not addressing the deficiencies of our vulnerable 911 system.
Please slow down and consider all options!
The writer, who lives in Amissville, is the Jackson District Supervisor on the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors.