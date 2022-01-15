Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
On the internet they call them “time warp towns.” Towns that time forgot. Little Washington may not be in a time warp — after all we house the world renowned Inn at Little Washington known for it’s agenda-setting culinary innovation — but we do not rush change here. One decade a new wastewater system; another a bank lost, a B&B gained; another a new fountain; or roads paved. Change comes slow and well-considered to a town whose untouched street grid radiates continuity.
So it seemed in 2017 when the Town approved its current 5-year Comprehensive Plan (The Town of Washington has its own plan separate from the county’s Comprehensive Plan). We worried then about a potential ocean of Town decline surrounding an island of Inn success: a shrinking population (127 in 2017 down from 198 in 1990); loss of businesses, lack of available housing; a contracting economic and financial base draining the town treasury while our underutilized water and wastewater system needed investment. We were united on the need to protect the unique character of the Town, preserve view-sheds and architectural integrity. We took seriously the county Comprehensive Plan which spoke of centering development and population growth on the edges of the Rappahannock villages. We can be a part of that, we thought.
And so, in 2017 we focused, not unreasonably, on growing our population to somewhere in the range of 240 — potentially over 100 new residents. Expanded population would fully utilize the wastewater system, reversing losses and helping us to pay down the original debt. Expanded population could boost economic activity potentially bringing in new retail outlets. An expanded population could — were it to include families — better balance an aging population with a vibrant multigenerational mix, and if it included workforce and senior housing, it might help address a housing deficit in the county.
Little Washington lacks land in town for new in-fill building. There’s a little behind Avon Hall, off Leggett Lane and Warren Avenue, some off Gay Street. To overcome these limitations we proposed to adopt a Planned Unit Development (PUD) approach to cluster housing. We also said we would be open to boundary adjustments should adjacent landowners wish their land to come into the Town to take advantage of the water and wastewater systems and should the county be amenable — as it had been when together we adjusted a boundary some twenty years ago.
That was 2017. Fast forward five short years to today. Change has come to all our lives — rapidly, surprisingly, for many tumultuously. And Little Washington’s prospects and opportunities have changed with it. This year we will draw-up a new Town Comprehensive Plan. As we begin to launch public meetings to ask residents and our County neighbors how they envisage our Town’s future, it is appropriate to take stock and raise some questions.
Where are we today as we start 2022?
Our population, far from growing, has further shrunk according to the latest estimates, declining 7.9% over the last few years.
But balanced against a declining population, we now have record numbers of people visiting and working in our Town. The Inn has added 40 staff at Patty O’s Cafe & Bakery for a total of 225 working for the Inn, now the largest employer in the county by far. Some 68 people work for the county in Town; businesses account for another 50. How can we best use this growing Washington workforce to enhance our vibrancy, our diversity and our economic base? Were we wrong to focus solely on numbers of residents in 2017 when what we really need is more people working, visiting and living in Town?
Our commercial center of Town has been transformed with the arrival of a new bakery and cafe. On a sunny Art Tour weekend over 300 people ate there on one day alone — many of them sitting outside in the sunshine adding color to the feel of the Town and boosting our coffers as receipts from the meals and lodging tax have surged. (Total meal and lodging tax receipts were $319,464 in 2017. In 2021 they were $530,000). How should we best capitalize on this increased revenue stream? Or is an over-reliance on the meals and lodging tax foolhardy in a world where pandemics can close hotels and restaurants in a heartbeat?
Down at Leggett Lane the new post office will soon be bringing 22747 zip coders into Town. Across the lane a new cafe, an office workspace, the Food Pantry, and a new planned unit development: 20 new housing units offering one, two and three bedroom apartments for workforce and senior housing — potentially adding some 40 people to the Town. Is this as much additional housing as we want? Or should we be looking at more housing opportunities for seniors?
What about retail? In 2017, some argued that boosting population would bring business in its wake — groceries, perhaps even the much dreamed-of pharmacy. Since then, study after study has shown that full service groceries or pharmacies need a much wider catchment area. Clevenger’s Corner may provide just that. What will that mean for Rappahannock and Little Washington?
Phase 2 of Rush River Commons now awaits a county decision on a boundary adjustment to bring 3.8 acres owned by Chuck Akre into the Town. If the project goes ahead it will bring a new community center, more workspaces, an outside amphitheater and event space, perhaps a relocated Library. There is talk of the former Tulas adding another restaurant and bar; of the Inn opening a grocery store in the old health building on Main Street; of additional rooms at the Inn. With all this change, should we now be seeking to consolidate rather than grow?
And the pandemic has brought other changes. Demand for real estate in the county and in the Town has surged and with it prices. Freed from the ties of urban offices, many so-called “knowledge workers” are leaving cities to move and work from rural areas. Gartner research estimates that in the coming years 53% of the U.S. workforce will be logging in remotely at least part of the time and a growing percentage full-time. All they need is good connectivity, beautiful view-sheds and a congenial community. These jewels we have. We now have workspaces for rent in several buildings around town. Rush River Commons is bringing more. Should we be looking at knowledge work as a source of growth — with knowledge workers perhaps residing in the county and working in Town? A potential win-win for us both.
The last five years have seen an expansion in renewable energy in the county and state as prices have lowered and options for solar capture and storage have grown. Should we be looking to power town lighting and energy from solar? What about individual homes? Solar windows, panels, shingles or cladding? Are these architecturally compatible with an historic town? Could excess power generated by residents be sold back to the Town and the grid?
Some have talked about making Little Washington not just a gastronomic haven but a more prominent center for the arts, capitalizing on RAAC, on the Theatre, Castleton Festival, and the Art Tour, offering support to artists in residence. What would it take to make such a dream happen? Is it something we would even want to pursue?
And what of our infrastructure? Better sidewalks? Or even some sidewalks? Should we aim to be a connectivity hotspot dispensing with the need for individual WiFi and connecting the Town as a whole? An historic town with cutting edge technology. The best of the old juxtaposed with the connection speeds of the new. Is that the Town of Washington we want? Or is this all just too much change? Should we revert to the pace of change we’ve known before?
It’s a long, long list of questions. Deliberately so. We have no pre-cooked blueprint. This is YOUR Comprehensive Plan. Please come to a public forum on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall to share your views and ideas. And if you are from the county, please join us. All are welcome.
The writer, who lives in Washington, is Chair of the Town’s Planning Commission