Great Aunt Judith Fox gave a soft sigh as she settled into the cozy tattered blanket she’d found next to a nearby garden and dragged determinedly below the shop in Sperryville. Moonlight streamed through a minor crack in the stone foundation. But then, leaves rustled outside and cousin Lady Samantha Fox and her two kits tumbled in.
“Great Aunt Judith!” Lady Samantha whispered. “I just had to see you to get some important questions answered! There are still unfriendly signs in some places around our Rappahannock County demanding no changes. My goodness. We foxes have watched decades of change around here,” she exclaimed. “Why, my family has had to move our den many times as the old apple orchards disappeared.”
“Oh, my dear,” Great Aunt Judith replied in a soothing tone. “There are really many hopeful signs that some of our humans living here have alerted more to the concerns facing them. I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to enter the shop above through an ancient passage I found one evening after the humans were gone. There I read some past issues of the local newspaper, the Rappahannock News. In its Oct. 27, 2022, issue, there was an excellent commentary by Alex Bailey, who’s a senior at the local high school and a Headwaters Foundation writing intern.
Of special interest to me was the mention of a couple of agricultural classes inspired by the Future Farmers of America Chapter here, created in 2019. There’s a Turf Management class as well as a welding class. That’s in addition to the well established Culinary Arts classes. So, our students are getting an enriched curriculum,” she continued. “However, there is the broadband challenge here which, I truly hope, is back on the right track after the recent muddled situation. And,” Great Aunt Judith added, “I read about Joe Whited, who’s now the new Mayor of our Town, Washington. His enthusiasm and ideas addressing renewing of life there is heartening. Just look at the sign announcing this year’s Washington, Virginia, Christmas this year, ‘It’s a wonderful life.’”
“In thinking about this,” Lady Samantha responded “there are a lot of entrepreneurs who’ve moved here. I relished the few crumbs of delicious Lemon Blueberry Scone left after the relatively new Walker Bakeshop held a Popup Event along with Laughing Duck Garden two weeks ago,” she giggled. “These facts give me assurance that the doomsday scenario painted by some that our wonderful life we enjoy will be destroyed by the ‘developers’ in anticipation at our borders won’t happen. However, could this actually happen?”
“Well,” replied Great Aunt Judith, “think about how our fire and rescue volunteers could disappear through lack of affordable housing, viable jobs. Replacement only remedied by paid personnel, causing taxes to rise to pay the tab. Higher taxes, then even less affordable land and housing until only the truly wealthy could afford to move and live here, with only low paying jobs ensuing. Sounds quite dreary, doesn’t it?” she quietly muttered.
At the horrified look from Lady Samantha, Great Aunt Judith wisely counseled, “This need not happen. Look at what we’re just discussed about the exciting positive actions happening here. Then, remember to beware of some obstructing proper and necessary growth and support those among us working for the best way of living where as many as possible can thrive. Also, remember the cautionary tale our beloved, late, Great Uncle George Fox, used to tell me. A quote from Abraham Lincoln in his Lyceum Address, that warned Americans in 1838, that if America was ever destroyed, it would not be made by the invasion of some foreign force, but would instead would be at the hands of forces ‘springing up amongst us’. Working together, I have hope that our Rappahannock humans will strive to accomplish the firmer foundation we all want,” she concluded, then bade farewell to Lady Samantha Fox and kits, settling once again into her warm nest to dream about that future.
