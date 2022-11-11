Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Lt. Col. Thomas A. Neal is one of the most decorated fighter pilots alive today
Since America’s founding, those called to military service have forged an enduring generational bond. After initial service, some men and women stayed in uniform building a lifetime career while others left. Notwithstanding, every person who served shares memories imprinted on every corner of the mind not only for their lifetime, but also for generations past, present and future. Nearly everyone has proudly shown a picture of their father, sister, aunt, cousin, uncle and more — all of whom have fought courageously for our country.
Each generation is not monolithic in thought or deed; they will be Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. They will be deeply religious or not, and some will have very significant problems readjusting to peace when they come home. Many more than we suspect continue to suffer in a broad range of ways.
On this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, we honor the full commitment and service of every veteran who bravely ran toward the conflict — treading where others fear to go. At risk of death, each one joined a military unit to support and defend our beloved Constitution.The Vietnam generation is now facing their final muster as they stand in esteemed fellowship with veterans long ago whose legendary stories are indelibly written on the scroll of time.
Rappahannock County has its share of quiet, modest veterans who showed uncommon valor serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard as well as the new U.S. Space Force under the “wings” of the U.S. Air Force. All are honored today, I especially focus on one of the most decorated fighter pilots alive today, Lt. Col. Thomas A. Neal USAF.
Not far from Rappahannock County is the revered Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center near Dulles, where phenomenal strides in air power and space discovery are displayed. This is one of the museums close by where you will find presentations of Neal’s impressive fighter jet history.
Neal, USAF fighter pilot who, fighting aloft the deadly skies of North Vietnam, had the impeccable skills, courage and good luck to return home to his family. Neal’s late brother, Jack Neal, lived in our county and his daughter, Andra Neal Stamps, married into the Stamps’ Rappahannock family.
On the museum’s “Wall of Honor” is the name and accomplishments of our triple receiver of the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC), Neal fought in 101 combat missions over enemy territory in North Vietnam and received the bronze star along with 11 medals.
Aircraft he flew include: F-4D Phantom II, F-106 Delta Dart, F-102 Delta Dagger, F-100 Super Sabre, F-86 Sabre Jet, T-34, T-28, T-33 Shooting Star, L-20 Beaver, T-39 Sabre Liner Executive Jet.
After not only enduring, but also skillfully prevailing in aerial combat flying the famous F-4 Phantom II against Russian MiG-fighter jets, Neal came home to enjoy all that our beloved Rappahannock County has to offer including our fine arts, fine dining and hunt activities, joined by his older brother Jack and, most importantly, the peace and joy of our breathtaking landscapes here.
Neal’s accomplishments are legendary. Whereas no nation can adequately repair the real cost of war, America tries mightily to embrace former President Abraham Lincoln’s immortal words: “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan.”
Veterans Day celebrates life and what a life Neal lived then and now! The Vietnam War was the only war in our history to date when a generation turned fervently against those in uniform; in effect, blaming the warrior for the war. However, all military branches worldwide adhere to this solid cliché “Soldier on.” Our Vietnam veterans kept the faith shoulder to shoulder regardless of a generation’s displaced anger toward them. Anger for the war is more accurately focused on the failings of the politicians who sent our warriors into that deadly conflict.
American Air Power history is made of these brave and skilled individuals who ventured forth to fight and win. As a fellow Vietnam Veteran, along with my brothers and sisters during the war, I have never seen much bitterness or regret. However, many of us to this day carry profound wounds made of sad memories about those friends we lost in Southeast Asia. We took heart when former President Ronald Reagan told us personally that with devotion and gallantry, we “ennobled our nation” as we became champions of a noble cause, eloquently emphasizing in his speech that we had served valiantly and with the greatest honor for our country.
In the book “Fighter Pilot” by his daughter Christina Olds, Gen. Robin Olds, is a Triple Ace with sixteen kills in aerial combat beginning with WWII chasing down Nazi Luftwaffe and Messerschmitt. Olds was next appointed to Command the famous 8th TAC Fighter Wing out of Udorn and Ubon, Thailand. Lt. Col. Neal flew with Olds in his 433rd Squadron nicknamed “Satan's Angels” — these are the “Top Guns” of the Air Force and the 8th TAC Fighter Wing also called themselves the “Red River Rats,” and the “Wolfpack.” Olds and Neal flew into “the 9 gates of Hell,” aka North Vietnam, no less than 101 times dog-fighting enemy fighter jets including Russia’s notoriously fierce MiG 21.
Once crossed into North Vietnam, these Top 1% fighter pilots faced staggering odds of making it back every time but they flew into North Vietnam repeatedly anyway. As Olds reported, “There were more anti-aircraft guns within a 60-mile radius of Hanoi than Germany had possessed in all of Europe.” Olds, Neal and the other formidable Wolfpack fighter jets took out half the Soviet Air Force in 7 minutes with no losses to our side.
Certainly a trying time is upon us in the world today. Now, more than ever, it’s wise to reflect upon the service freely given by each of our tenacious veterans of the Vietnam era. They deserve not only a “job well done” but also our deepest thanks for risking their lives to preserve our peace.
It’s too true that we have what we have because they have what they have!
The writer, a Marine Corps veteran, lives in Castleton.