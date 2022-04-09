Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
When the call came into Rapp at Home that a Woodville resident’s refrigerator had stopped working, his food was spoiling, and he — Mr. Edward Williams — at the age of 90, had virtually nothing to eat, we began a journey that we couldn’t have taken without our Rappahannock community. Nor could we have imagined the outpouring of those wanting to help.
Before we even reached out to the community, we had found a refrigerator to replace one he had for 30 years that had stopped working. In less than a day, that refrigerator also died. We were in disbelief because we had gone to great lengths to replace his old one, clean out the food, pick up the replacement and take the original to the landfill. And now, the replacement wasn’t working?
We then reached out to the community via social media, sharing Mr. Williams’ plight and the need for an immediate replacement of his refrigerator. It went somewhat viral by rural community standards with people offering to help in some way. We posted our need on Helping Hannock, Facebook’s RappNet group and the RappNet listserv. We tracked social media marketplace posts for people with refrigerators to donate and were told each time we were too late, that someone had just picked up one.
We tried the Food Pantry, but again we were too late. They had just given away two fridges to other families. We tried the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Warrenton, thrift shops, virtually every appliance store and appliance repair shop within 30 miles.
Still no refrigerator.
That is, until “Mac” McGrail of Huntly stepped up on RappNet, offering to buy one from Home Depot, and volunteering to pick it up and install it. What a generous offer. We were ecstatic. And he couldn’t have been nicer when we told him the 10-cubic-foot one he had in mind had been deemed too small for Mr. Williams’ needs. He graciously sent us a check (for the amount of the smaller refrigerator) to go towards buying a larger one.
Hero’s Bridge, an organization that serves older veterans, was immensely helpful and did an exhausting search for a suitable refrigerator (as well as reinstalling Mr. Williams’ kitchen cabinets that had come down) but to no avail.
All through this, we kept envisioning Mr. Williams sitting next to a refrigerator full of spoiling food. He called Rapp at Home several times each day checking to see if we found him a refrigerator. We needed to get him one asap.
In the meantime, a Flint Hill-based Rapp at Home volunteer, Jonathan Neill-Dore, went into Lowe’s in Front Royal to see what the store had in stock that was affordable. He had already spent countless hours with his crew replacing the original refrigerator with the donated one that also stopped working, hauling both to the landfill. Volunteer Ellen Adams of Flint Hill jumped in and took over refrigerator clean-out duty.
Jonathan found a white 18-cubic-foot refrigerator on sale. We contacted Lowe’s manager Donnie Johnson, told him who we were, how we were trying to help Mr. Williams, and how the community is behind this effort. He offered to give it to us at cost, which lowered the price by another $200. We were extremely grateful. Still we worried about how to pay for it.
Almost on cue, a call came into the Rapp at Home office from Amissville resident Eric King who was touched by Mr. Williams’ predicament. Mr. King said Mr. Williams’ circumstances resonated with him and brought memories of his own grandfather. He offered a generous amount not only towards a refrigerator but also for food.
Fast forward to today. Mr. Williams adores his new refrigerator — he is delighted it has a light inside. He is a vegetarian, for the most part (though he loves salmon), and appreciates the veggie food that has already been donated. He is overwhelmed by the outpouring from the community, and he too wants to thank everyone.
For Rapp at Home, it’s what we do, but it’s only possible with our friends in the community pitching in to help keep seniors healthy and safe in the homes they love. We can’t thank you enough. This truly is an example of the often-heard saying, “It takes a village.”
The writers comprise the staff of local nonprofit Rapp at Home