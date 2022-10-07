Comment_Rayan-6.jpg

Tim Stockdale, a Rappahannock High School history teacher, says students take dual enrollment courses more seriously since there's college credit on the line.

 Courtesy Photo

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

This fall, 42 Rappahannock County High School students are taking 290 college credits through dual enrollment English, U.S. history, government and statistics. These courses are offered through an agreement with Laurel Ridge Community College. But, what exactly is dual enrollment?

