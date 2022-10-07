Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
This fall, 42 Rappahannock County High School students are taking 290 college credits through dual enrollment English, U.S. history, government and statistics. These courses are offered through an agreement with Laurel Ridge Community College. But, what exactly is dual enrollment?
Dual enrollment courses allow for students to earn college credits alongside high school credits. In fast-paced, difficult and engaging classes, students at RCHS take courses certified by our local community college, Laurel Ridge. These credits are easily transferable to major public Virginia universities, and Rappahannock students can earn up to 21 credit hours. These credits can help shave off more than an entire semester from college. In turn, this saves students money. At the University of Virginia, the annual tuition is around $31,000. 21 credits can save students over $15,000.
Dual enrollment courses are no summer picnic; students taking them must quickly develop college-level studying, writing and reading skills.
Mr. Tim Stockdale teaches History 121 and 122 during third block at RCHS. Stockdale has a Bachelor’s in Liberal Studies from Georgetown University and a Master’s in History from Liberty University. In addition to degrees, Stockdale has a wide range of academic honors under his belt. When asked about Dual Enrollment courses, Stockdale shared that, “Dual enrollment courses are designed for a student who can handle the workload, and it is more rigorous compared to a non-dual enrollment course. The ambition and the drive really has to be there for a student to get something out of that class. I don’t really see any drawbacks. It is a great way to challenge high school students in the way they think and the way they note-take and the way they prepare for exams. It prepares them for the collegiate environment. Students definitely take the classes a little more seriously because there is college credit on the line. The drive is a lot higher in dual enrollment classes.”
Perhaps one of the biggest benefits of taking a dual enrollment course is the financial discount that students receive on their classes. The standard cost of a 6-credit class at a Virginia Community College is $963.90. Due to the agreement between RCHS and Laurel Ridge, students pay ¼ of that for dual enrollment classes. Then, the Rappahannock County School Board helps offset the cost even more. To put this into perspective, Stockdale’s 6-credit U.S. History class only costs $180.90. Additionally, local organizations such as the Headwaters Foundation offer additional financial aid to students in need.
Some students go one step further and work toward the Universal Certificate in General Studies (UCGS). Also known as Governor Scholars, these students fill high school elective spots with online college classes. This program allows students to complete 31 credits at the discounted rate and complete one entire year of college before graduating high school. Ten students graduated in 2022 as Governor Scholars and two graduated with an associate's degree.
Senior Liberti Sell started taking college classes her freshman year and is grateful for Rappahannock’s dual enrollment program. “Dual enrollment gives me the chance to have the college experience while having to pay a lower cost,” Sell explained. “Most of these classes are taught at the high school by teachers I know. I can connect with them, and that helps with understanding the material. I get to leave high school knowing I worked my hardest, and that I won’t have as much stress during college to get all my credits.”
Dual enrollment exists in high schools across the state of Virginia. However, not all schools have as significant of a discount when compared with Rappahannock County. In some neighboring counties, students have to pay the full cost of dual enrollment courses.
As a student who attends both Mountain Vista Governor’s School (a separate program that allows students to graduate with an associates by taking college level classes at a separate campus) and takes dual enrollment courses at RCHS, I can attest to the challenge it has been. At the same time, it is a rewarding experience. These courses make you a competitive student in the college admissions process. Even for those who plan to pursue a career straight out of high school, having college credits make you an attractive job applicant. Dual Enrollment courses prove you can handle responsibility and have developed time management and organizational skills that are usable in the workforce. In an increasingly competitive world, Dual Enrollment courses may make all the difference in how well high school prepares students for the real world.
The writer is a Rappahannock County High School senior and a Headwaters Foundation writing intern.