I have always enjoyed writing to a great extent, and always liked letting my creative side show through my writing. This is probably why English was always my favorite subject instead of science or math. I could go on reading and writing about anything for hours, but the second you ask me to balance a chemistry equation or solve an algebraic expression, my brain immediately crashes.
I would say my love for writing derives from my elementary school days where I would be asked to write stories about my week in my English class. When I was younger, I had a major stutter that made it difficult to speak, let alone tell stories. It was my biggest insecurity, one that I thought I would never overcome. I went on to go to speech therapy for nearly eight years and learned to work on the certain words and syllables that caused me problems.
In that time period, I learned to write to share my stories and express my ideas. The words just flowed so much better on paper than they did coming from my mouth. Over the years, I learned the importance of words and the impact they can have, which is why I fell in love with writing when my own words failed me. Oftentimes, my writing served as what words did for the other kids.
When I saw the Headwaters Rapp Writing Internship opportunity come up this past August, I was skeptical at first. I wasn’t sure whether I would be able to balance my busy workload, clubs, sports, and an internship on top of that. However, I gave it a chance, applied, and was shocked when I heard that I had received it. In the past ten months, I have written ten articles and gotten to see and learn many different things that I would have never known before. I have expanded my knowledge on our school system, the one that I attended for thirteen years. One of my favorite articles was the one I wrote on the school’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) program. In the short time period I spent researching and conducting interviews for that article, I learned so much. I learned that in just the past two years, our FFA program has expanded from eight to nearly eighty members and is still continuing to grow!
All of the articles I wrote this year were constructed to expand our community's knowledge about our school system, however, they expanded my knowledge as well. I loved interviewing students and staff that I otherwise probably never would have spoken to and gotten to know. I learned so much about specific individuals and groups within my own school. It was my absolute pleasure this past year to write on the amazing school system that has raised me and molded me into the person I am. I know that without them, I wouldn't have had the amazing opportunities that I do today.
As my time here at Rappahannock County Public Schools has come to an end, I am excited to move on to the next step of life. I will be attending James Madison University this fall to study business. I am excited to be a future Duke and wear my purple and gold. I will also be running on JMU’s club cross country and track team because running is a huge part of my life. A giant part of me will be sad about leaving my hometown. However, I know that when I come back I will be embraced with open arms by this wonderful community.
The writer is a recent graduate of Rappahannock County High School and a Headwaters Foundation writing intern