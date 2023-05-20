Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
A finite amount of money and a seemingly endless number of (growing) expenses. Sound familiar? How to manage? Conventional wisdom says, “Make a budget and stick to it.” That’s easier said than done, of course. There are many budgeting tools available online, from your bank, and elsewhere, but that’s not where to start.
First things first. Before setting a budget, know where your money is actually going right now. After fixed payments, such as rent or mortgage, car or other loans, many expenses are variable, such as utilities, groceries, and entertainment. Then there are stealthy leaks draining your bucket, such as online shopping, fast food, and subscriptions you don’t remember that auto renew.
Follow your tracks. Do you more often than not buy with a credit or debit card? Do you regularly hit the ATM for cash that quickly disappears from your wallet? Spending this way punches holes in your bucket, and you may not notice how much is disappearing. It’s tedious but very revealing for most people, of any income level, to track spending in detail for a week, even better for a month. Some simple steps:
Record EVERY expense, even that dollar or two for a soft drink from a vending machine. Fortunately, there are many apps that record debits and credit card charges in real time, and your bank or credit card provider makes detailed statements available. The trick is to pay attention to them. Download the records and sort them by type of expenses, such as groceries and eating out, entertainment and clothing. Don’t forget interest on credit cards or other financial charges. Many of us are surprised at how much we’ve spent that we didn’t remember.
Get receipts for EVERYTHING. If your bank or credit statements are not itemized, it is more difficult to track actual spending. A total charge at the grocery store doesn’t tell you the real story: how much for a candy bar at check out? For different categories such as meat, vegetables, name brand vs. generic or store brands? The same goes for spending elsewhere. How much for movie tickets? For snacks and soft drinks? For that drive through salad? No receipt? Write it down and include it in your records.
Add it up. Take all your receipts, including those fixed expenses, and sort them. Supplement any statements with the details they don’t show. Then add up your costs by type. Now you have the true story. Use whatever works for you: note paper, a spreadsheet or an app. Total all categories and compare to your income.
Break it down. If you already have a budget, compare your actual spending with your budget. If you don’t have a budget, you now have the information to create one by spending categories. What do you really need to spend? Share your spending and budget information to your children and discuss with them what your family needs versus what you want now and in the future.
Plug the leaks. Make choices to plug those leaks in your financial bucket. Expenses for safety and security – such as housing, food and transportation – are priorities. Other expenses probably can be tweaked, such as reducing electric use, dropping cable or streaming subscriptions, eating out less, or skipping brand names for clothes or groceries. Ask your children for their ideas to reduce spending.
Refill your bucket. If you commit to nipping out $10 a week, you’d have $40 every month to put toward retirement, education, a special vacation, or other long-term goal for yourself and your family. You’d have $480 on which to earn interest or avoid borrowing for an emergency.
The path to financial control begins with tracking. Start now!
The writer, former executive director of Rappahannock nonprofit FamilyFutures who lives in Sperryville, offers free confidential financial coaching: yeomancontext@verizon.net.
