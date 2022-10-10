Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
In 1979 Mother Teresa of Calcutta, India, received the Nobel Peace Prize. In an interview at the time, she was quoted as saying that she would not align herself with any organization or movement using phrases in its name or mission that implied violence in any way no matter how lofty its goal and intention. She referenced the familiar slogan “War on Hunger.” Reading about her perspective on the words we use, was eye opening. Words do matter but in perhaps more subtle, less obvious ways than we are unaware.
How many times a day do phrases get tossed around promoting a “positive” cause with words such as Crush Cancer, Fight for Peace, Kill Crime, Attack Poverty, Conquer Prejudice, Obliterate Intolerance, Attack Climate Change? The list is long and all the calls to action imply a violent approach of some kind to. This ‘everything-is-a-fight’ approach to resolving whatever issue is at hand feels counterproductive. So, I wonder, how’s this working out for us?
It appears that Mother Theresa was truly on to something. In looking up the word “fight” in Websters dictionary, the definition is “to take part in a violent struggle to overcome involving the exchange of physical blows or the use of weapons.” How many times a day does this one word ‘fight’ fall on our ears and eyes? Curious to find out, I counted…and found that fight this, fight that, appeared dozens and dozens in a 24-hour period — raining down on us from every direction: TV, print, internet, emails, texts, social media, and every media channel as well as personal conversations and political speeches. During this quantifying, I felt drained before my first cup of coffee and there was still more ‘fighting’ in my inbox by mid-morning.
Words that suggest struggle and antagonism are so ubiquitous it is easy to become numb to their effect. Upon hearing, “We are fighting for your rights” or simply “fighting for you,” I experienced a visceral response. Muscles tensed, breathing became short, imaginary boxing gloves and fists arose in the air ready to punch the nameless ‘enemy.’ It’s a brawl — let’s duke it out. The fight is not over until someone, or something is out for the count. In the end it is exhausting and confusing — please clarify…who/what are we beating up to accomplish our goals?
With all this focus on fighting, it would seem that we’re propelling ourselves into a state of perpetual battle and anxiety. Is this really what we want to create? Is it even a successful strategy? If our goal is to Fight for whatever cause — you fill in the blank — does that not imply that the fighting continues without end? Where is the word ‘achieve’ in our vocabulary implying success? Without it, the outcome is more of the same: struggle, conflict and endless tension. It feels like an unproductive way to achieve a desired result. What is it we don’t remember and understand from the gospel of Matthew 26:52 that says, “Violence begets violence.”
Martin Luther King Jr. talked about his commitment to nonviolence (in action and word) not only because it was the higher moral ground, but because violence creates more problems than it solves.
Maybe we can step back and think twice before impulsively slinging out phrases such as ‘Fight for Peace’ and consider its actual implication. Is it an oxymoron?
As Mahatma Gandhi famously stated as he advocated for non-violence, “There is no path to peace. Peace is the path.” Sitting with this phrase my body relaxes, I feel calm but energized, and hopeful — peace is possible!
His quote makes me ponder, could we replace other words for ‘peace’ into this formula as in: “There is no path to justice. Justice is the path,” or, “There is no way to harmony. Harmony is the path,” or, “There is no path to love. Love is the path?”
Another angle from which we might approach our everyday use of language is to perhaps consider the power of affirmations. If we accept the premise that the Universe/God/Spirit hears us literally and therefore we reap what we sow, are we then setting in motion the energy of conflict when speaking of fighting for our cause? Do we get in return what we asked for — a fight, squabbling and consistent conflict?
I thought about nonviolent action and how non-violence is not non-action. For example, the ‘sit-ins’ of the Civil Rights movement of the 60s where Black people in the south dared to simply physically sit in “whites only” stools at segregated lunch counters, maybe were expressing, “There is no path to equality. Equality is the path.” If that was their intention, they powerfully and nonviolently took their seats as equals.
So, what might be a more effective way to achieve the positive results we seek? What could that look like?
Maybe there is a clue in a story I was told by a Tewa native of the Taos Pueblo in New Mexico.
There was a village in the Southwest experiencing a very severe drought. Desperate for rain the locals called upon a Rainmaker to petition the Great Spirit to bring relief. The Shaman agreed and went up alone to the highest mountain to do his ceremony. After a while the rains came in abundance and when the wise one returned from the cliffs, the villagers all aghast asked, “What powerful pleas did you utter to call the waters to come forth?” He replied, “I made no shouting demands or petitions. I just imagined the feeling of the warmth of the rain falling on my face.”
The tale sounded extraordinary, but my native American friend explained it was an example of the ancient principle that you create what you desire by affirming that it already exists.
Translating this to our inquiry of how language helps (or hinders) if we are ‘fighting for justice,’ are we unintentionally giving credence to the lack of justice, reinforcing injustice? Do we strengthen what we oppose by giving energy to its existence?
Maybe the opportunity is to put our emphasis more on imagining the positive outcome and less on fighting for it. What new phrases can we substitute? ‘Address Climate Change,’ ‘Restore Peace,’ ‘Advocate for Justice,’ ‘Stand for Equality?’ We could speak to each other without yelling or screaming. Cornel West said it most gently, “Justice is what love looks like in public.” His words are like an embrace not a shove.
John Lennon’s song “Imagine” invites us to consider this new approach. “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one. I hope someday you’ll join us, and the world will be as one.”
The writer lives in Sperryville