Writing_a_letter (1)-story.jpg

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

In 1979 Mother Teresa of Calcutta, India, received the Nobel Peace Prize. In an interview at the time, she was quoted as saying that she would not align herself with any organization or movement using phrases in its name or mission that implied violence in any way no matter how lofty its goal and intention. She referenced the familiar slogan “War on Hunger.” Reading about her perspective on the words we use, was eye opening. Words do matter but in perhaps more subtle, less obvious ways than we are unaware.

Tags

Recommended for you