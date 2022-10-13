Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
“What does it take to pull off an outdoor fundraiser on the heels of a hurricane?” This is the question my staff and I asked ourselves on the morning of Sept. 28th.
Headwaters was 72 hours away from launching its first-ever Harvest Festival, and the odds were already stacking up against us. 100% chance of rain? Check. Hurricane moving in from the south? Check. All other events being canceled around us? Check. The forecast for the Headwaters Harvest Festival wasn’t looking promising.
As the weather forecast continued to get progressively worse, our team started brainstorming ways of making the event safe and fun for attendees. We were determined not to cancel the event we had worked tirelessly to bring to our community. Knowing that we couldn’t pull this off ourselves, we did what most people in Rappahannock do when they get in a bind — we started calling our neighbors for help.
One of my first phone calls was to Jim Manwaring with the Rappahannock County Lions Club. Headwaters needed another tent and heard they sometimes loaned theirs to other groups. The Lions were already providing parking support for our event, so I was hesitant to ask for any more favors. Nevertheless, I made the call and was relieved to hear the kindest voice on the other end of the line say, without hesitation, “I’ll put together a team and we’ll be out on Friday morning to set it up.”
Next, I called upon my confidante and Deputy Director of Programs, Lacey Jenkins. Her husband, Travis, is the pastor at Thornton’s Gap Regular Baptist Church, and she thought they could help us secure another tent. We were in luck! Travis and his father, Jeff, could bring the tent on Thursday afternoon.
While our prospects for tent coverage were looking up, we realized we had another problem on our hands: our vendors were slowly canceling due to the weather. This was something we didn’t anticipate. What now?
On Friday morning, I called my mom, Tammy, to ask for help. “Do you know anyone that could sell products or set up a petting zoo for the festival?!” I asked. At this point, we were less than 24 hours away.
Within hours, she had a petting zoo and a new vendor confirmed. Thankfully, Chloe Jenkins, a Ninth-grader at Rappahannock County High School, agreed to bring her goats out in the rain to support our foundation. Our friend and lifelong neighbor, Boe Grigsby, said yes to setting up to sell his produce.
The only remaining piece of our harvest festival that was struggling was the antique tractor and car show. All our hopes were hinging on our friend, Carter Bruce, to come through for us. Since the weather wasn’t looking hopeful, he didn’t know if he could get his tractors out in the rain. You can imagine our surprise when Carter and his father, Manly, showed up with four antique tractors midday on Friday. Not far behind them was my brother, Ryan Atkins, and my uncle, Richie Dwyer, with two more tractors. I almost cried when I saw them coming up the driveway. We finally had our missing piece in place!
On Saturday morning, Headwaters’ board members, staff, and a slew of dedicated volunteers made their way to Eldon Farms to begin setting up for the Harvest Festival. Throughout the day, around 400 people showed up from miles around to support Headwaters. Kids, parents, and community members came out in the rain to enjoy music from Bobby G & The Heavies and Gold Top County Ramblers, eat great food from New Iberia Truck, Tacos VIP, and Old Rag BBQ, and purchase items from local artisans. Children enjoyed painting pumpkins, making cornhusk dolls, playing with goats at the petting zoo, and jumping in mud puddles.
We are so grateful to the Rappahannock community for helping Headwaters hit its fundraising goal! Special thanks go out to the following individuals and businesses:
Thank you to Eldon Farms and the Akre family, who allowed us to use the beautiful grounds at Eldon for our event. We are also thankful for Eldon’s employees, Richie Burke and Greg Malewicki, for helping us plan the event and prepare the grounds for everyone to enjoy.
Thank you to the amazing sponsors who made this festival possible from the very beginning: The William & Mary Greve Foundation; Joe and Lynne Horning; Steph Ridder and John Beardsley; Jennifer Manly; Michael and Priscilla Goodwin; Country Chevrolet; Kevin Adams and Jay Brown; John and Sally Freeman; Bill Dietel, Larry and Kathleen Grove; F.T. Valley Farm; Jeff Turner and Helen I’Anson; Neil Simon and Becky Burr; Matthew and Barbara Black; Rose Hill Veterinary Practice; Cheri Woodard Realty; Rick and Dot Lessard; Atlantic Union Bank; Tac Tacelosky; Ron and Rosabel Goodman; Rappahannock Electric Cooperative; Hampton Inn; Ann Garrett; Thornton Hill Hounds; and Michael Sands and Betsy Dietel.
Thank you to the volunteers who made sure the event moved forward, braved the rain, and kept smiling: Ellen Adams, Gary Aichele, Wendy Aichele, Lee Bernstein, Barbara Black, Jim Blubaugh, Martina Bullard, Becky Burr, Steve Carroll, Linda Cave, Kat Cole, Gail Crooks, Jeff Day, Angie Dennis, Kathi Dutilh, Lynnie Genho, Guy Gianoli, Larry Grove, Dianne Handy, Emily Harris, Lisa Heiser, Nanette Hogan, Bob Hurley, Jeff Jenkins, Rhonda Jenkins, Carol Johnson, Jenny Kapsa, Dan Lanigan, Dot Lessard, Jim Manwaring, Barney O’Meara, Jake Nash, Jim Racer, Josh Racer, Frank Raiter, Angela Shavatt, Dave Shiff, Tac Tacelosky, and Mike Wenger.
Thank you to Kurt Streu and his culinary team at RCHS for preparing baked goods to sell at the event, and to Sarah Moore, who worked with her horticulture students at Rappahannock County High School and RCHS to sell seeds and pressed-flower bookmarks.
Thank you to everyone who donated to our silent auction, which will be moved online within the next week (check Headwaters’ website www.headwatersfdn.org for more information!).
And finally, thank you to Headwaters’ Board and staff who brought the idea of a harvest festival to life and ran with it, even in the rain: Steph Ridder (Chair), Bill Dant (Vice-Chair), Kat Habib (Secretary), Kees Dutilh (Treasurer), Hope Dunn, Priscilla Goodwin, Bruce Loth, Kelsa Knick, Tanya Paull, Edie Tatel, Lacey Jenkins (Deputy Director of Programs), and Cierra Chambers (Executive Assistant).
As our first Harvest Festival comes to a close, I am reminded of what the late Queen Elizabeth once said, “The cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine.”
The writer is executive director of the Headwaters Foundation.