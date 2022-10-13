Headwaters Harvest Festival

Brittany Dwyer Gianoli and Becky Burr at the Headwaters Harvest Festival last weekend.

 By E Raymond Boc

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

“What does it take to pull off an outdoor fundraiser on the heels of a hurricane?” This is the question my staff and I asked ourselves on the morning of Sept. 28th. 

Tags