Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
In my first year of college a required course was Logic — Logic 101. My mind is a bit blank about what information that single semester course tried to impart to my distracted freshman brain, but the one nugget of knowledge from the curriculum that has stayed with me over the decades is: IF, A=B and B=C then A=C.
Simple but profound. I wish I remembered more from the class — at the time it all seemed boring and irrelevant. In my adulthood I see how relevant deductive reasoning, discriminative thinking, and pure logic are to just about everything in our worldly and everyday living experiences.
Since the Supreme Court overturned the precedent of Roe v. Wade, my mind, emotions aside, has been in a scramble trying to sort out all the issues and implications involved. So, I turned to trusty Logic 101 for some clarity.
In the instances where certain state governments have banned the termination of a forced, unwanted pregnancy in the case of rape or incest, the reasoning to justify this statute according to one governor of a southern state, was “It’s still a baby.” So even if a woman is raped and/or impregnated by an intoxicated father or intruder brandishing a gun, she must endure a forced birth. No exceptions.
My question is, “How does this even make any sense in the real world?” “Where is the logic in this approach?”
In our society we have made a mutual agreement to value the ability to defend ourselves, our families, our property, and our homes. We have the Second Amendment right to bear arms. We can own a gun or a semi-automatic weapon or even two or three or a dozen and a roomful of ammunition if we so choose. All to be used, theoretically for the purpose of self-defense. Many states even have “stand your ground” clauses where one can defend oneself with a deadly weapon and end another’s life even if the threat is only suspected.
Following the logic here, a person can shoot and kill someone if they try to forcibly enter their home or trespass on one’s property without permission, citing self-defense. The perpetrator is violating one’s safety, possibly inflicting physical harm to one’s self, one’s family and one’s possessions. This is acceptable under the law. I can take a life in self-defense. Exhibit A
So, if a family member or stranger forcibly assaults a woman without her permission, molests her physically and/or violates her body, she has the right to defend herself, to shoot the attacker with the firearm she lawfully owns, and take a life to protect her own. Exhibit B and A=B
The extension of the logical deduction, that if as a result of being violated by rape … defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as “unlawful sexual activity, most often involving sexual intercourse, against the will of the victim, through force or threat of force or with an individual who is incapable of giving legal consent because of minor status, mental illness, mental deficiency, intoxication, unconsciousness, or deception. In many jurisdictions the crime [yes, it is a crime as in robbery is a crime] of rape has been subsumed under that of sexual assault. Rape was long considered to be caused by unbridled sexual desire, but it is now understood as a pathological assertion of power over a victim.”
Therefore, if an underage young girl or any childbearing age woman is violated and forcibly impregnated through the act of being raped, she should also have the ability to protect herself and in self-defense eliminate the intruder and the forced pregnancy. Exhibit C and B=C
So, A =If someone can take a life because an intruder is violating their space and a possible threat to their life or that of their family, andA=B, Bbeing that I can take a life simply because I feel I could be in danger then, C says that someone can take a life if they’ve been threatened with injury or physically violated.
In all cases, the main thread is that someone can take a life if they’ve been threatened or actually violated, thusA=C.
To ignore this obvious principle of logic as it applies to protecting one’s person is to nullify the premise codifying the right to bear arms in self-defense. It would then become illegal to shoot and kill a thief who has broken into your home, attacked your children and raped your wife, because you would be taking a human life. This would be protecting the criminal over the harm and possible danger to the victims. Of course, this reasoning is irrational and absurd.
So, once again the logic follows that if we have the God given right to defend ourselves from an intruder, even if it means taking a life, then it would also mean that we have the right to take a life and terminate a forced pregnancy. Any resultant impregnation from rape or incest is an invasion of our person taken without permission or consent. It is the extension of the violation of our personal space, both external and internal.
We all have the inherent right to protect and secure our safety and to live in freedom with equal protection under the law.
A forced birth, resulting from a forced pregnancy, without the permission and consent of the victim is an egregious violation. The aggressor is now a legislature that denies a woman the inherent birthright every individual has to maintain their physical safety and wellness of being. This truly defies Logic.
