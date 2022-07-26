Writing_a_letter (1)-story.jpg

In my first year of college a required course was Logic — Logic 101. My mind is a bit blank about what information that single semester course tried to impart to my distracted freshman brain, but the one nugget of knowledge from the curriculum that has stayed with me over the decades is: IF, A=B and B=C then A=C.

