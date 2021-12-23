Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
For the first time in 26 years, on Monday, Dec. 13, John Bennett did not serve as lawyer to the Town of Washington. His resignation, reported last week in this paper, surprised and dismayed many of us.
After more than two decades of service, John will no longer be at the center of Town decision making. Starting in 1995, he served under Mayors Stew Willis and then Gene Leggett for 8 years, myself for 8 years and Fred Catlin for 3 years. John enforced and interpreted the laws and ordinances, as well as acting as the “consigliere” to the mayor, and collaborated with members of the council and town citizens. His impact has never been fully appreciated.
Suffice to say, nothing of consequence happened without John’s advice, wisdom, legal knowledge and general good humor. His influence was characterized by his encyclopedic knowledge of the law and his concern for the best interests of the Town, which he loved and respected so much. As longtime town resident Nancy Buntin put it, “John in his calm and deliberative way, guided by existing rules and ordinance, did his best to maintain the character of the town.”
Some of John’s accomplishments include:
Between 2007-2010, he helped to develop and implement the $4 million waste water system solving a health and environmental issue that had plagued the town for decades. At the time, this was a most contentious issue. No small accomplishment.
He navigated the public/private effort between the Inn at Little Washington, Trinity Church and the town to beautify and enhance the crossroads of Main and Middle streets. Under the agreement, the Town turned over a poorly maintained stub street to the Inn, which in turn invested many hundreds of thousands of dollars in repaving and landscaping the church parking lot and the “stub” street itself.
He led the defense of the Town from a lawsuit filed by David Konick concerning the above which was dismissed twice by the local circuit court judge, as well as the Virginia Supreme Court.
He was involved in the purchase of Avon Hall in 2002, the sale of four acres to the county in 2006 and then negotiated the sale of the remaining Avon Hall property in 2016.
He was at the center of the development of the Town’s first “Planned Unit Development” (PUD) giving it more flexibility and control over desired growth called for in the Town’s comprehensive plan.
He represented the Town’s interests as lead negotiator with those backing the Rush River Commons project. The result was a successful collaborative effort involving the Planning Commision, the Town Council and the Akre family applicants.
This list above represents some of the “big issues,” but there were hundreds of other issues which perhaps appeared “small,” but surely not to those involved.
During John’s years, the Town Council worked in a collaborative, “get it done,” positive way for which he deserves a large degree of credit. And even when differences inevitably occurred, or his deliberative style seemed to some to be just too deliberative, comity and civility characterized the process.
Looking back over four decades of Town history, Patrick O’Connell summed up John’s contribution: “John had the ability to provide the Council with a unique and valuable perspective on every issue. He understood the legal technicalities, the historic relevance and the personalities involved. He truly cared about the Town and was passionate about protecting it. His wry sense of humor and mischievous twinkle in his eye will be missed by us all.”
Yes indeed, he will be missed. Thanks much, John.
The writer, who lives in Washington, is a former mayor of the town.