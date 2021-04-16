Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
We manage 120 funds that support our region’s most vulnerable by annually awarding over $2.1 million to the community through competitive grants, donor grants and scholarships. Northern Piedmont Community Foundation (NPCF) works with other foundations, civic organizations, businesses, individuals, churches and local governments to understand needs and resources in each county.
On the second Tuesday in May, every year for the past eight years, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation sponsors Give Local Piedmont, a one-day online fundraising campaign established to highlight the tremendous work our nonprofit organizations accomplish. This event supports them to raise awareness and funds for their organizations. This one-day of giving is remarkably beneficial in encouraging new donors as well as youth donors and enhances the donations of the day with a cash bonus provided by the PATH Foundation that is distributed to each and every 501(c)(3) participating. We also spend months raising money from local businesses and individuals and our own fund holders to offer prize money that may be earned throughout this one day of giving.
In the past seven years, our communities have supported the Give Local Piedmont Campaign with $5.8 million dollars in donations. We thank each and every donor for this success. Although many in our communities view the pandemic as an inconvenience, for others, COVID-19 meant being laid off, delaying medical care, risking eviction or loss of a home and not having the resources for food or child care. Our nonprofits are there to assist. Nonprofits support the underserved and most vulnerable in our community.
We can help our nonprofit organizations continue their good work by supporting them with our donations on Tuesday, May 4, and we thank you in advance for your generosity if you are able to give. Donations start at $10 and there are some very clever prizes this year that make the event even more exciting.
Please go to givelocalpiedmont.org and schedule your donation starting on April 20 or join us on May 4 from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for this spectacular day of community resilience.
Please continue to stay healthy and safe.
Rappahannock County residents Bowling-Wilson and Lessard are, respectively, Executive Director and Chair of the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.
