I have seen how the county has changed over those years and I’ve grown to appreciate the outstanding leadership that has and is now managing the affairs of the county and steering it towards the future. I am not able to vote for or against any of the local candidates who are running for the Board of Supervisors of Rappahannock County. At this time my district (the Hampton District) is served very well by Keir Whitson. I did take the time to watch the YouTube video of the Candidates Forum which happened on Saturday night. What stood out to me which separates the candidates was their approach to zoning, its interpretation and enforcement.
Each of the candidates for the two seats that are open on the board of Supervisors agree on the concepts of “Keeping Rappahannock, Rappahannock,” protecting the county from the pressures of growth and subdivision while meeting the needs of its citizens for housing, broadband and providing an environment that is conducive to business development.
This county is fortunate to have a great slate of candidates for these two positions. Each one is well spoken, would take their positions seriously, listen to their constituents and do their best to promote what is in the best interest of Rappahannock County and its citizens. Of this I have no doubt.
To me the differences boil down to the candidates’ positions on zoning, its interpretation and enforcement.
Cliff Miller, who is challenging the incumbent Christine Smith for the Piedmont District supervisor position, tried to get the zoning ordinance modified to accommodate a driving range on his land which fronts on Route 522 in the village of Sperryville.
I believe that the matter was on the agenda at the planning commission but was never acted on one way or the other. After failing to accomplish this change he created a driving range there and has been operating it until recently. At the forum he stated dissatisfaction with the slow procedure Rappahannock County had in granting permits. Perhaps this justifies operating a business outside of what is allowed under the ordinance?
Smith, as the voting incumbent, chose not to support a brewery in a location that, in her opinion (and many others) was not safe. In reaction to her “no” vote there has come a movement against her seeking to elect “anyone but” Smith for the Piedmont seat. I believe that Smith would have voted for the brewery if she could have justified it.
Van Carney is challenging David Konick for the Stonewall Hawthorne district supervisor slot. His family’s brewery has been hosting a farmer’s market on Saturdays throughout this spring, summer and fall.
There is a category in the ordinance that allows for retail sales and distribution of agricultural products that are not grown on the property. It happens that this use requires a Special Exception permit. Carney says that ordering and payment for the market is done on the internet and not at the time of pickup, so the farmer’s market isn’t conducting actual “commerce.” By this reasoning the market is exempt from any requirement for a Special Exception permit which would have likely been a “slam dunk” for approval.
David Konick has spent most of his adult life promoting the strict enforcement of zoning regulations. At times this has made him appear to be a “troublemaker.” He’s often suggested that “if you don’t like the rules, change them.” I have never seen or heard him suggest giving someone a “pass” and allowing them to circumvent the ordinance. It is true that David has ruffled a lot of feathers along the way (mine included) and he doesn’t back down from something he believes in.
Good zoning has been critical to maintaining Rappahannock’s special quality of life that many of us find so appealing. Good zoning requires making good decisions and doing the right thing. Sometimes doing the right thing is inconvenient and unpopular. Going forward we need leaders who set good examples and who have the courage to stand for what is right in the long run.
I have known Van, his brothers and family for decades. I have great respect for what they are doing in the county. Cliff and his family have done many many great things for the county. The Millers have been great stewards of the land that is the gateway to Sperryville.Van and Cliff’s participation in the discussion can only help the county. They both have great futures ahead of them in local politics if that is what they choose and I wish them both the best of luck.
The voters in these two districts each have two good candidates to choose from.
For now and for this election I support Christine Smith and David Konick for Supervisor.
The writer is chair of the Rappahannock County Sewer and Water Authority and also sits on the Planning Commission.