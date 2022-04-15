Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Rappahannock County High School’s (RCHS) LEO Club is built to help out the community in different ways through acts of community service. Supported by Lions Club International, the club encourages young people to develop leadership qualities by participating in social and community service activities. RCHS’s very own LEO Club shines bright through the many helping hands of student volunteers.
The club is run by RCHS senior, Meredith Siqueiros, and Earth Science/Physical Science teacher, Sarah Moore who works hand in hand directly with the Rappahannock Lions Club. “I wanted to be more involved in community service because I wanted to contribute to help others and improve my community,” Siqueiros said. “So LEO Club was the perfect opportunity for me to make a difference.”
Some of the club's many community service projects include road clean-ups, food pantry visits, blood drives, clothing and food drives, and much more. Another important event is the “backpack program” where students in LEO Club can volunteer to take a bus to the Rappahannock Food Pantry to fill bags of food for elementary and high school students and families in need.
The students also have a strong connection with senior citizens at the local senior citizens center. Students have made cards during holidays such as Christmas and Valentine's Day, and made hand-made felt blankets during the winter. During their multiple visits to the center, they get to meet and interact with the senior citizens, which is always a special moment for the students and the seniors.
One of the LEO Club members at RCHS, Jasmine Grimsley, said, “My favorite part about getting to volunteer with the senior citizens is hearing the stories they tell about when they were our age. There is always a new and interesting story every time we see them.”
The club meets once every month during the school's PRIDE clubs, which are clubs led by the teachers to fit the various interests of students in elementary and high school. There,
they discuss various topics and come up with new community service ideas. “There is always plenty of food for everyone which is what makes LEO Club worth going to,” said Mrs. Sarah Moore.
There are three upcoming events that the LEO Club will be holding before the school year is over. The first is the annual road clean-up which might be the biggest event for LEO Club sponsors. This year's road cleanup will be on Rock Mills Road, starting right beside the Flatwood dump on April 20. The second event is a fundraiser for childhood cancer, with all proceeds given directly to childhood cancer organizations. Lastly, the LEOs will be participating in a “Donut Diaper Drive.”
Over the next few weeks, students will be dropping off unopened diapers and wipes for mothers in need. The products will be placed into bins marked by grade level. The grade with the most diapers and wipes will receive free donuts. All diapers and wipes will be distributed at the Rappahannock Food Pantry.
The writer is a Rappahannock County High School senior and a Headwaters Foundation writing intern