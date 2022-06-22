Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
It appears that every word associated with the gun debate is in and of itself a potential land mine as vicious and explosive as the bullets fired from an AR15.
When trigger words such as “ban,” “control,” “restrict,” and “regulate” are verbalized, a certain segment of the population goes ballistic, shutting down the discourse. Can we modify the language and cool down the rhetoric? Calm the shouting and listen. If so, what do we say? What do we think? What do we do about guns!? Are there higher viewing points from which to observe the gun quagmire…rather than just opinions and points of view?
It seems that for better or for worse a great number of people in the United States are known to love guns the way most of us love cars. It seems baked into the genetic code of many of our fellow citizens.
Both cars and guns are so-called “symbols” — symbols of independence, living free, raw force, machismo, unrestrained power and virility. Advertising and marketing both glamorize the act of discharge, revving the engine, pedal to the metal or ejaculating bullets — AKA sex appeal. Maybe that will never change, but perhaps brakes were invented for a reason and negative urges and impulses i.e. pulling the trigger could be mitigated.
We get it about the Second Amendment, The Right to Bear Arms. Makes perfect sense back in the days of colonial domination. Repressive governments, in our case, the English Royal Crown, forbade the colonists from possessing weapons that could be used to incite a rebellion and overthrow the governing authority. This was true in most of the New World, Cuba, Brazil, the Caribbean as well as North America. The right to have muskets for defensive use would have been a top priority for the founding Fathers so the nascent Republic could repel European or other aggressors. Having a citizen militia would have been a necessity for keeping the newly acquired independence secure. It was about defense.
Maybe we might consider treating handguns, long guns, pistols and semi-automatics the way we approach our other heart throb — the motorized vehicle. Whether it be a FORD 150 or a Lamborghini, operating a vehicle is considered another God given right, up there with the 2nd Amendment. But as a society we have made an agreement about how vehicles can operate among us because like guns, when mishandled they can become lethal as well.
History tells us that when the Model T Ford and other early vehicles appeared on the landscape, they were a definite hazard. Roads had been designed for and used by horses, carriages and people. The unrestrained drivers drove willy nilly through small towns scaring the horses, creating clouds of dust, hitting and killing pedestrians who were accustomed to crossing at random points, and generally causing death and chaos.
Many municipalities considered banning anything with a motor from their streets. Auto manufacturing fearing these bans started to emphasize safety in their marketing and lobbied local governments to introduce pedestrian crosswalks where ironically the citizens would now be fined for crossing in an undesignated spot. Speed limits evolved, marked roads and countless other measures were introduced to tame the beast to no longer be a menace to fellow citizens.
Today, do we have hysteria over the process involved in learning to drive, getting a driver’s license, having an eye test, registering a vehicle, buying insurance and wearing a seatbelt, to name a few? Yes, we may be frustrated with bureaucracy but not cries of the establishment cabal trying to outlaw cars because of a legal protocol?
I remember taking the required driver’s education class in high school before getting a “Learner’s Permit” to, when accompanied by an adult in the car, be able to drive on official local and state roads; then studying the “Road Safety” handbook so as to become knowledgeable about traffic signs and signals, speed limits, driving tips dos and don’ts, and the department of transportation rules and regulations. Then of course the dreaded driving test that had to be passed in order to obtain a license. Are we missing the irony here?
As with guns, car accidents happen, people get hurt and need medical attention or may even die. Pile ups have a price — there is a cost: human, societal, and financial when injuries and damage occur. That is why having insurance against the risk of potential auto accidents is mandatory to operate a vehicle on the open road or even having it sit garaged or in one’s driveway. You can’t leave home without insurance. Would requiring a liability insurance policy for gun ownership be out of the question?
In addition to verifying the skill necessary to maneuver a vehicle, to prevent the preventable-accidents caused by faulty mechanical systems, in most states vehicles and their parts: headlights, taillights, tail and exhaust pipes, mufflers, rear view and side mirrors etc. are required to be kept in basic working order or you will see red lights flashing in your rearview mirror. Case in point, while driving late at night through the rural hill country outside of Austin, Texas I was pulled over by Highway Patrol four times in a 12 mile stretch for a taillight bulb that was out. Don’t mess with Texas if a taillight is not working!
Civil society has decided that speed limits are a good thing for everyone, including school zones, hospital zones, no passing zones and seat belts. Driving while intoxicated, impaired or distracted is dangerous for all and thus against the law.
One can go to jail or even prison for misusing the privilege society grants us to share the road with each other. Why are AR15’s a different matter?
Could it make sense to consider similar protocols for owning and using firearms — especially high velocity, high capacity, semi-automatic ones? Could we view bearing arms, for personal defense not only as a right but as a privilege necessitating an assumption of responsibility to our fellow men, women and children? Could training, supervision, even insurance requirements against potential damage be considered?
If an 18-year-old can buy a weapon of mass casualty without any adequate safety training on its use, or adult supervision, or qualifying testing for competency for gun storage requirements, or insurance against potential damage or harm, do we have our priorities and values out of alignment? Why not strive to avoid causing harm to ourselves and others by applying that logic to gun ownership as we have with driving a motorized vehicle?
If we reframe the debate to a question of legalizing gun safety protocol rather than gun control or instituting a weapon ban or other drastic responses, can we find common ground and move forward?
The 2nd Amendment is not the issue here, it is safety.
The writer lives in Sperryville