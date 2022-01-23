Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
RCHS’s first-ever Winter Wonderland Gala on Saturday, Dec. 4, took place in the high school parking lot, under a heated tent, where students danced the night away. This event was sponsored by the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office does Shop with a Cop for the elementary school, which is an event where students in need have the opportunity to shop for gifts with a cop before the Christmas season. However, they wanted to do something special for the high school students during the holiday season.
Sheriff Connie Compton heard about the success of last fall’s homecoming and how much the students enjoyed it, so she proposed the idea of a winter dance to the Student Council Association (SCA).
All of the profit earned went to the 2022 prom budget. At the end of the night, they gave away various prizes such as vouchers for meals at Chick-fil-A, gift cards to Target and Walmart, and the grand prize of AirPod Pros. There was an entire spread of subs, sandwiches, snacks, and various baked goods, and even a professional photographer and DJ hired for the special night. Seniors Clint Snead and Kayleigh Hudson were crowned as snow king and queen.
The winter gala was kicked off with a winter-themed spirit week, where students could dress up for different spirited days. These days included: flannel Friday, awkward family photo Thursday, ugly christmas sweater day and more.
The Friday before the gala, RCHS held their first-ever “Renaissance Day.” This was open to students who had no missing work in any classes for the semester as a way to persuade students to complete their work. The day consisted of a volleyball and dodgeball tournament, a rock climbing wall, outdoor moonbounces and games, and a Christmas movie marathon. Many students enjoyed this special day including Senior Sarabeth Ellis who said, “I had a great time relaxing with my friends and participating in the variety of activities that were available for everyone.”
The last day of the winter semester consisted of a friendly, but slightly competitive, student vs. faculty volleyball game. The three-match set was played outdoors in the 65-degree weather where the students got the best of the faculty, winning the series: 2-1. The students and faculty were coached by Mirandah Jenkins and Tori Atkins (both varsity volleyball team captains). With the long semester coming to an end, the students had time to relax and make long-lasting memories with their peers before the start of the new year.
The writer, a Rappahannock County High School senior, is a Headwaters Foundation writing intern