The Piedmont Environmental Council recently weighed in on the Mt. Airy Field LLC application to rezone its Woodward Road property from rural residential five-acre zoning to residential two-acre zoning. Stating that the rezoning would be inconsistent with the county’s comprehensive plan, the council warned that this would set a precedent for the redevelopment of medium-scale lots in the rural village of Sperryville and beyond.
Our comprehensive plan is unique in its pledge: “We the people of Rappahannock County declare it to be a ‘scenic county’ and all goals, principles and policies will reflect and devolve from this fundamental recognition.” To back that up, the plan is filled with references to preserving and protecting our awe-inspiring landscape. It also highlights the county’s close relationship with the Shenandoah National Park and our important role as its neighbor to carefully manage the watershed, natural resources and scenic vistas.
The Mt. Airy LLC application presents a special problem for Sperryville. Throughout its history it has served as a gateway to the wilderness. John Kiger once built sturdy Conestoga wagons here for the westward voyage. The wagons are gone, but visitors are still drawn by the wilderness.
They play a significant role in our economy by the revenue they generate for local businesses on their way to and from the Park. Surveys indicate that they come overwhelmingly for the scenic views and the unspoiled landscape. Many of them are escaping the cityscape and suburban sprawl. Preserving our natural environment is good for business and an asset we need to protect.
Mt. Airy’s proposition for a 13-lot subdivision on an elevated hilltop between Sperryville and the Park with no information about environmental impact — viewshed, riparian buffers, ground water and runoff into the Thornton River — is, indeed, inconsistent with the plan. Sperryville’s best future as a gateway village to the Shenandoah National Park will be to grow in harmony with its natural surroundings and carefully reflect the stated values of the county’s comprehensive plan.
The writer lives in Sperryville