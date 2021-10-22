Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Spring 2020, Susan and I had trained and were ready for a 50-mile gravel bike race in North Carolina. It was mid March, just two days before the race, we were nearly all packed up and ready to go, when the race organizers pulled the plug. We had already cleared our schedules to take the time off and had rented an AirBnB for the weekend.
We weighed whether to just head down and ride the course on our own anyway. Things were starting to get real for us though; just like the bike race, events all over the country were being cancelled, and businesses were starting to shut their doors. Using our better judgment we decided to stay home and wait and see, like everyone else, what was going to happen, just taking it day by day. I said to Susan, “We may have to close the gym.” And we decided to do so, the following Monday, just days before the governor ordered indoor fitness facilities to shut their doors.
Immediately, we put a plan into action, to take our group exercise classes outdoors. Space people apart, no sharing of equipment, limit the class size to a manageable group; it was Spring so we had the weather on our side! But where could we hold classes? The backyard of our gym?
There is some space, but it can get pretty soggy back there due to the stream. In the parking lot? Yoga on gravel? No thanks. Then it struck me. Right on the corner of Routes 522 & 211, the Sperryville Schoolhouse, with its large, open lawn. Flat, dry, grassy, and lined with trees for shade. Ample parking and easy to access from the walking trail.
So I reached out to Jordan and Cliff Miller. They immediately agreed to allow us to use the lawn at our discretion, to run our classes and continue to operate our business. No questions asked, no caveats. They refused compensation. Happy to be able to help, our neighbors came through for us, supported our business, and gave us the opportunity to continue to serve our community, during a time when physical fitness, mental wellness & outdoor activity was most paramount.
Our facility was closed for 3 months. We never stopped working. Over a year later, our doors open, restrictions lifted, many of our classes have returned to the mind/body sanctuary, and the martial arts mats, and members are once again lifting weights, getting on the cardio equipment and working with their trainers, and we still to hold many outdoor classes, on the Schoolhouse Lawn. The Millers continue to support our efforts, support our business, just by being great neighbors.
Cliff and Jordan Miller do a lot for the community of Sperryville, and its businesses. Do you like the one mile walking trail that runs through town from Before & After, all the way to Pen Druid Brewery? That could not have been built without their contributions and support. How about Sperryfest? The Duck Race? The Community Pot Luck?
Do your kids love to trick or treat down Main Street on Halloween? Where do you park for those events? Jordan was instrumental in developing some of those events, and you probably park in Cliff’s parking lot to participate in them.
The Millers host a plethora of fundraisers for our community. The Annual Headwaters Gala is held at their barn. That one evening provides an incredible amount of funding for one of the most important organizations for our children in the county. Cliff hosts golfing fundraising tournaments for local charities, and lessons for seniors and youth and provides an incredibly beautiful nine hole golf course, affordable to the public.
The Millers run a successful restaurant and game room, Headmaster’s Pub. A lovely getaway at the Inn at Mt. Vernon, which brings in weddings and celebrations that provide work for our local florists and caterers. They lease space for our Rapp Center for Education, and several small businesses.
They lease land to Waterpenny Farm, which provides organic vegetables and eggs for sale. Not to mention the roadside apple stand at their entrance, another small business. The Miller’s provide land for lease to cattle farmers. Much of their land is environmental conservation and the brush around the golf course is a registered quail habitat.
Miller is good for local business. His actions have proven that he is good for our community. The Millers are not just good for tourism & the hospitality industry, not just for the artisans and non-profit groups, but good for farmers, and for us. A small community fitness center that received support from our neighbors when we needed it. And that is why Cliff Miller has our support now.
The writer is Co-Owner of Stonewall Abbey Wellness and president of the nonprofit Totality Martial Arts