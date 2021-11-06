Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor:editor@rappnews.com.
Have you visited your library recently? If not, you may not be aware of the many opportunities available to you thanks to your library card. Yes, we have books, a lot of books for all ages (and multiple formats!), but did you know you can check out a musical instrument from the library?
There are ukuleles and a guitar currently in circulation at the Rappahannock County Library. Beginner books and videos are also available for budding musicians. If you are a more experienced musician, we also have various songbooks. Maybe you do not want to play music, but you want to listen to it. We can help you with that, too. We also have audio cd’s in various genres available for checkout.
Instruments are not our only interactive checkout options. This year we added eleven creative and educational STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) to Go! Kits for children of all ages to our circulating collection. Each kit contains hands-on learning manipulatives, a related book, and project instruction guides. Some of the interactive components include geometric shapes, dinosaur figures, puzzles, games, marble mazes, coding equipment, circuits, and even robots! STEAM to Go! Kits provide opportunities for problem solving, learning cause and effect, developing logic skills, and hours of entertainment.
If children are looking for an outdoor adventure this fall, we also have five Adventure Backpacks available for checkout. Each backpack contains a book, project guides, and all of the necessary tools to go on a backyard or outdoor adventure of your choice. For example, children and their caregivers can checkout a backpack that has everything they need to locate and identify rocks and minerals, bugs, animal tracks, and/or flowers.
Bug catchers, nets, magnifying glasses, and identification cards are some of the exciting equipment included in Adventure packs. And adventures do not have to be rushed or limited to one outing, as all of our interactive circulating collection material checks out for three entire weeks.
Please contact the library for more information on our interactive circulating collection. Also, please let us know if you would like to suggest an item to add to this collection, or if you would like to donate an item for us to add.
The writer is director of the Rappahannock County Library
