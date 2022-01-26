Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Not ours, but some of yours! While we are not happy about some of the circumstances that have led you to the library recently, we are thrilled to see you. In case you slipped in without a welcome, or if you have not made it in yet, I want to let you know that we appreciate your patronage.
Our participation in the Virginia Department of Health Supporting Testing Access through Community Collaboration (STACC) program to provide rapid COVID-19 antigen home test kits at no cost has introduced us to some of you, albeit through phone or email, and we are pleased to provide you with test kits.
It is our hope that providing this valuable resource will not only help reduce transmission rates and increase community health, but it may inspire you to explore the many other resources available through your local library. And speaking of the test kits, supply issues and high demand have led to shortages beyond our control. We apologize, and we are working with VDH to replenish stock and continue distribution. Please check the library website (www.rappahannocklibrary.org) to determine our test kit status.
The recent winter weather may have closed the library for a day, but we were fortunate not to lose electricity. Many of you joined us the following day to warm up, charge your devices, login to our Wi-Fi, use our computers, and/or borrow library materials to get you through any inconveniences caused by the recent snow storm.
We are glad so many unfamiliar faces joined us throughout the week and hope to see you all and many others more frequently. If you do not have a library card, let us help make 2022 the year you get one and take advantage of what the library has to offer! And if you are a returning patron, we are always glad to see you, too. Happy New Year!
The writer is director of the Rappahannock County Library
