Today

Sunny skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.