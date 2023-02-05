Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
No one likes paying taxes, but there may be some happiness in taking a few steps.
Free filing: Make less than $60,000 and don’t have more than $10,000 in investment income? Have a disability or speak limited English? Don’t pay to have your taxes prepared. VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) and TCE (Tax Counseling for the Elderly) sites are options for in-person, drop off, or Zoom assistance with no fee. See location information at the end of this article.
Be sure to claim any credits or refunds for which you are eligible. For example, if you are under 65 and have any kind of earned income, you may qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit, worth a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, depending on your income, filing status and household size. Other possible credits include education expenses for yourself, children, or spouse: American Opportunity and Lifelong Learning.
File even if you are not required to file.
Single, under 65, and earn less than $12,950? You do not have to file. File anyway. The thresholds for required filing rise with age, filing status and number of household members. You don’t want to miss out on credits or refunds. Tax filing is also an important way to verify your income if you are applying for Federal Student Aid, social security, or a loan from a bank or credit union.
65 or older or have only Social Security or Supplemental Security Income? You may be able to claim the Child Tax Credit if you provide 50% or more of a child’s support in housing, food, and other expenses. Or you may be able to claim a dependent care credit.
Receiving public assistance? In most cases, tax credits or refunds do not affect eligibility for public assistance. Don’t pass up the possibility of refunds.
Self-employed and don’t have W-2 wage statements? You must file if you have more than $400 in earnings, but you probably also qualify for a variety of credits or refunds. Pull together your records for paid billings and expenses and take them to a free filing site.
You don’t need to know all the details behind tax credits and refunds. And you don’t have to pay someone to figure it all out. Here’s where to find help from IRS-trained volunteers, in person or online:
In-person sites near Rappahannock:
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (focus on age 50 or older)
18 W. 6th St., Front Royal
Appointment required: 540-635-5859.
Appointments: Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Luray Church of the Brethren (focus on age 50 or older)
11 Berry Blvd., Luray
Appointment required: 540-212-9460.
Appointments: Tuesday, 9 a.m to 3 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
War Memorial Building (focus on age 50 or older)
1001 E. Cork St., Winchester
Appointment required: 901-249-0322.
Appointments: Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
People, Inc
In-person, drop off and Zoom options depending on volunteer availability.
English and Spanish
To schedule, call 276-619-2235 or email volunteer@peopleinc.net.
Online sources with strong help options
United Way Worldwide:myfreetaxes.com
Site offers options to file on your own and assisted filing, as well as informative guides and FAQs
Code for America:www.getyourrefund.org/en
Assistance in English and Spanish on-line, as well as FAQs.
Last: Did not file or claim credits and refunds in previous years? You have up to three years to file and claim credits and refunds, which might outweigh any penalties for late filing. Free tax sites may defer handling late returns until after helping citizens with current year forms.
Want more?
VITA locator: irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/ or call 888-227-7669.
What you need for filing: www.irs.gov/individuals/checklist-for-free-tax-return-preparation
The writer, former executive director of Rappahannock nonprofit FamilyFutures who lives in Sperryville, offers free confidential financial coaching: yeomancontext@verizon.net.