Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Rappahannock County Elementary School (RCES) has brought back an exciting and creative academic event for all students and staff for the month of February. The event is known as “One School, One Book,” an academic program where the entire school reads one book over the course of one month.
The book-reading program was developed by the academic organization “Read to Them,” and was brought back to RCES after several years by their Reading Specialist, Katherine Todd. The initial mission of the program was to encourage student reading and create a connecting relationship among teachers, students, and their families.
“About four or five years ago, the RCES Librarian Mrs. Wayland and I decided to borrow the One School, One Book program from Read to Them and provide an opportunity for enhanced student literacy through a school-wide participation in the program,” Todd said.
The event began on Jan. 27, 2023 at a school-wide assembly, at which time the book, purchased by the Headwaters Foundation’s Educational Enrichment Grant program for all students and staff, was revealed to be the children’s novel “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” written by Florence and Richard Atwater. The event was organized by individual homeroom classes. Each school day, students read a portion of a book chapter in the classroom and the other portion at home with their families. Students are also able to keep their copy of the book at home after the program has commenced.
During the week, there are various activities during the school day. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, there are trivia questions displayed during the announcements with the correct answers of each class being entered into a prize drawing. Included with the classroom reading are school-wide readings read over the PA system, dubbed as “DEAR” (Drop Everything and Read). Teachers are encouraged to hold classroom activities related to the event in the form of local guest speakers, games, and much more.
“Katherine Todd has been our reading specialist for several years and wanted to expand the One School, One Book program even further with the purpose of promoting the importance of reading school wide,” said elementary school Principal Lisa Gates.
The program ends on March 1, at which time there will be a family engagement night, where all students and their families are invited to attend a screening of the film, “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” and engage in games and display student-written book reports on the book. Also, a STEAM enrichment lab will be held, focusing on literacy education.
With the return of The One School, One Book reading program, an RCES school-wide tradition has returned. Over the years, the program has been enjoyed by hundreds of RCES students. With the continuing supportive atmosphere of the RCPS community, there is a bright future awaiting similar programs.
The writer is a Rappahannock County High School senior and a Headwaters Foundation writing intern.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...