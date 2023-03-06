Bailey1-2-2.jpg

Ms. Jennifer Deal reading "Mr. Popper's Penguins" to her first grade class on Tuesday.

 Photo by Holly Jenkins

Rappahannock County Elementary School (RCES) has brought back an exciting and creative academic event for all students and staff for the month of February. The event is known as “One School, One Book,” an academic program where the entire school reads one book over the course of one month.

