Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Are you feeling nostalgic? I am. Maybe because it is the 80th Anniversary of when Rick and Ilsa had an appointment with destiny.
Let’s go back to Casablanca, Vichy French Morocco, just before the WWII Allied invasion of North Africa. Sam is at the piano in Rick’s saloon, Café Americaine. Ilsa pleads, “Ahh Sam, play it again, Sam. Please play As Time Goes By…for old times’ sake.”
Yes, Ilsa, we too want to hear the words again, but it’s 2022 not 1942, so Sam may have to paraphrase….
“You must remember this
A kiss is still a kiss
A sigh (Lie) is just a sigh (Lie)
The fundamental things apply
No matter what the future brings
On this you can rely…
As time goes by.”
Yes, the fundamental things apply, time after time, decade after decade. It appears that the more things change the more they stay the same.
By 1942 Fascism had swept through Europe and the Nazi’s rein of terror and state-sponsored genocide was in full force. But the persecutions of the Holocaust(1933-1945) did not emerge over a week, or a month, or a year or even several years. As a student of history, it became apparent that “Kristallnacht” (the Nazi version of the Tulsa Race Riots in 1921) although a shattering point in time, was the culmination of radicalization years in the making. It feels as if now, in 2022, autocrats are taking their cues directly from Hitler’s playbook.
As Sam sings, The Fundamental Things Apply… Hitler used a drip, drip, drip of negative propaganda, day after day over a period of years to demonize “others” most often defined as non-believers in the superiority of one race over another: experts, scientists, intellectuals, foreigners, journalists, human rights activists, unionists, creative writers and thinkers, gays, Jews, or anyone who had a different cultural or ethnic background or point of view. Make them the “enemy” that threatens your way of life. Most of all blame them for any and all grievances you have. (He also proclaimed the rights of his followers as “exceptional individuals” above all rules and laws.)
Next, plant the seeds of fear and doubt with irrational, fantastical conspiracy theories and watch them bloom. In the words of the leader of the Third Reich, “If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed. It is not truth that matters, but victory. The victor will never be asked if he told the truth. Give me 10 years and you will not recognize Germany.”
The mediums of choice for Hitler were derogatory flyers posted in public places and theatrical street productions, cartoons in magazines and newspapers, and endless radio speeches, incantations, and rallies to denigrate the Jewish race and anyone considered “culturally deviant.” Decrying the evil corrupting influence of intellectualism, books were banned and burned. Those who did not give their fierce loyalty to the Führer were labeled communists, followers of the devil, baby killers, and were plotting against you to steal your jobs, corrupt the minds of your children, and pollute the gene pool.
Today the Hitler styled message is repeated minute by minute over television and radio talk and opinion shows, and social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc. In addition, Hitler tasked his paramilitary Stormtroopers with intimidation and use of force against any opposing party and their leaders. Sound familiar?
During a recent trip to Eastern Europe to tour sites of the Holocaust, I learned that Lithuania was considered the birthplace of the violence promoted by Hitler. Long before gas chambers and human ovens, the antisemitic rhetoric of the Nazi’s was whipped up to such a fervor that in the rural Lithuanian villages and towns where Jews and gentiles had lived side by side peacefully for generations, neighbor turned against neighbor, citizen against citizen, and families were shot in their homes by armed roving vigilante followers of Hitler. Not only Jews were targeted. Anyone who did not subscribe to the Arian myth of exceptionalism was labeled a non-patriot and a traitor and needed to be exterminated.
Now, fast forward. Are we surprised by the increase in hostility permeating our current politics and culture? All one has to do is observe the evolution since the white supremacist march in Charlottesville, August 2017, to the threats of physical harm and emotional terror directed to law makers and civil servants, to the January 6th insurrection to see how violent speech is infecting the social fabric of our nation, producing hate-inspired massacres such as the Tops Market shooting in Buffalo, New York and the more recent call to arms by some loyalists in reaction to the FBI’s lawful, court-approved warrant and search of the former president’s Mar-o-Lago residence.
Today’s political polarization has been the rupture of a long festering national boil forming in the undercurrents of our culture since the time Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House in the 1990s took to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to filibuster and spew his relentless conspiratorial and personal slander against Democrats, liberals, and anyone whom he deemed as diabolical if they did not share his political opinions. Such a throwback to the 1930s. Don’t you think?
Many political scientists have viewed this undermining of democratic norms as a marker for when the scurrilous genie was let out of the bottle and poisoned the landscape in our country and emboldened the voices of radical pundits and politicians.
Can we learn from Hitler’s strategy? Can we recognize and defuse its vicious hallmarks? Can we be reminded that the seeds of totalitarianism are planted long before they germinate and sprout? That they grow deep and out of sight in the dark soil of mistrust, estrangement, suspicion, opinion, gossip and lies? Is there an antidote to the toxin of constant falsehoods and hate speech?
I vote, Yes! And, the following story is proof positive.
There is true inspiration and a path out of darkness in the experience of Christian Picciolini, former white nationalist and author of “White American Youth, My Descent into America’s Most Violent Hate Movement and how I Got Out of It.” I was fortunate to meet and speak with Picciolini in person at a presentation he gave a few years ago entitled, “Life after Hate.” He shared that as a young, disaffected youth, he helped build the American hate movement in the 80’s and 90’s that directly motivated Dylan Roof to carry out the shooting of nine parishioners in the Emmanuel African Methodist Episcopal church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Picciolini’s journey to awakening came during his skin-head days when he opened a punk rock music store that sold radical right wing music labels. For the business to stay afloat financially he had to mix in mainstream recordings to appeal to a wider audience. Through his interaction with customers not associated with the white supremacy ideology, Picciolini slowly started to soften.
“They were actually good people,” he said. “I was not prepared to be treated with respect and kindness. For me, receiving compassion from people I thought I hated was a really, really powerful thing to get me to that place where I could understand how wrong I was.” The unraveling of the knot of hate, intolerance and prejudice had begun. Picciolini emphasized that, “Hatred is born of ignorance. Fear is its Father, and isolation is its Mother.” He lamented the normalizing and festering of hate in current political discourse and paraphrased the quote, “Dictators don’t care if you love them as long as you don’t love each other.”
The Fundamental Things Apply… the message is transformational but not complicated. Love heals, kindness matters, civil conversation matters, respect matters, community matters, listening matters, truth matters, compassion matters. Simply put in the words of his Holiness the Dalai Lama, “Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.”
Play it Again Sam, for current times’ sake…
It’s still the same old story
A fight for love and glory (and truth)
A case of do-or-die (for democracy)
The world will always welcome lovers (and love)
On this you can rely
No matter what the future brings
As time goes by.
The writer lives in Sperryville.