Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Winston Churchill was once reportedly asked “Why, after several centuries there was still an “Irish Problem?” Sir Winston responded, “We have always found the Irish a bit odd in that they refuse to act English.”
There is an article by Randy Rieland in the June 19 issue of Rappahannock News, entitled “This Place: Uncivil Wars” and is reported to be funded by the Foothills Forum. The article raises the questions, “Why are the divisions in Rappahannock getting sharper? And where is the common ground?”
After it went on wasting considerable space conducting several interviews, the question that occurred to me was, “Do these people ever look in the mirror?” All one need do is Google the Foothills Forum and read the list of their Board of Directors to see that seven out of fifteen members of that Board or their spouses have been some very aggressive public instigators in the past four to five years.
Now to share the blame, the Rappahannock News has caused many an uproar as well. A former editor seemed to do his best to turn the paper into a trashy tabloid and no doubt at the then and still current publishers’ glee. With these articles we see they are still at it. Read the article of June 20, (literally just hours after the paper asks the question about civility) the paper prints an article where the largest landowner in the county calls two sitting elected supervisors LIARS. “Rappahannock Supervisors cancel Boundary change review meeting due to lack of a quorum.”
In the article Mr. Akre seems to be a bit miffed that ordinary people (Supervisors) can have ordinary ills, and this may sometimes cause people that normally get their way (like Akre Himself), a small set back. Let’s all go back a little in time: At the June 6 meeting, the Board of Supervisors was given a document that was posted on boarddocs that morning. Now, unlike some people, I can’t read in-depth while doing mundane things like getting changed and driving to the meeting. I’m good, I just ain’t that good.
So, like several other supervisors, I didn’t really look at the proposal from Akre’s attorney John Foote who is working on the Boundary Agreement wording. The Code of Virginia describes a process or document that is a legal agreement between two political jurisdictions of the state, and it is called a “Boundary Agreement” or a “Boundary Adjustment.” While it can be initiated by one or more landowners it is primarily between the local governments involved. Towns/Counties or Counties/Cities. (Or a combination of the three.)
The landowner would typically be governed by the agreement as well. I imagine that the attorney for Mr. Akre is trying to get the process moving? And again, the Board didn’t receive the draft until the day of our meeting. The discussion was brief and centered on a few missing items, and there was discussion to continue the meeting to June 20. Supervisor Christine Smith voted against it because she felt there was no need to rush, and she had a previous commitment. The vote was 4-1 to continue to June 20. I voted in favor.
Any meeting of the governing body must have a physical quorum of three members before the meeting can start, and others may join electronically after that. I had informed the Chair on Saturday I would not be attending in person, but electronically. I didn’t know until Ms. Debbie Donehey’s email on Monday afternoon Supervisor Keir Whitson was out of town. As he was the one to make the motion for continuing to June 20, I simply assumed he was planning to be there.
No one, especially Mr. Akre, should have assumed Ms. Smith was planning to attend, she voted against it and had a prior commitment and stated she would NOT be available. All Board members including the Chair knew this as well.
On June 15 I became very tired while working and later developed chills all night long. The next morning, June 16, I went to the walk-in clinic of the practice I have used for years as my family healthcare provider and was tested and had a positive result of Covid. This is the reason why I could not attend an in-person meeting on June 20. I have the paperwork.
What should have been simply a canceled meeting was made “NEWSWORTHY” by the editor and Mr. Akre when he made his unfortunate statement about two sitting supervisors, “‘They do whatever they can to, you know, stymie this or keep it from going through,’ Akre said of both Frazier and Smith.”
Again, what was simply a canceled meeting for lack of a quorum was turned into an attempt at public shaming of two local elected representatives by the Rappahannock News and Mr. Akre.
Rappahannock News Editor Ben Peters didn’t have to call Chuck Akre, and after doing so he didn’t have to go any further. It is not unnoticed by many in the county that Chuck Akre is a large donor to the Foothills Forum. “WHO does the local editor actually work for?” might be an appropriate question. On Monday after the meeting was canceled, the editor called here and asked why I couldn’t attend. Talk about impertinent.
I have sat here a couple times wondering what he would have printed if I had said I had “Several warts removed from my nose.” This entire mess is childish behavior both on the editors’ part and Chuck Akre.
Now for those that wondered about my opening statement from Sir Winston, I imagine Mr. Akre finds it very unamusing that some of the local peons (including the elected ones) don’t automatically do his bidding simply because he wants it and wants it now. Does Chuck Akre find it odd we are not Akre groupies? Does anyone watching the swiftness in fixing up the Courthouse actually think the Board of Supervisors is dragging its feet with the County/Town Boundary change? We are in Warp speed on it.
If The Foothills Forum, known irreverently as the “Foothills Follies” wants the answer to their questions, they did a very good job of answering it themselves before the end of the first day. Yes, between the Follies, the Editors and the Publisher of the Rappahannock News taking cheap shots at the peons, when you ask the questions: “Why are the divisions in Rappahannock getting sharper? And Where is the common ground?”
The answer to the first is “YOU!” and the answer to the second is being pushed farther away by you as well.
The writer represents Jackson District on the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors.