McBride-29.jpg

A heat pump retrofit in the author’s 100+ year old house in Sperryville provides heat and air conditioning while saving energy.

 Courtesy photo

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

What's all the buzz about heat pumps lately? Well, the efficiency of heat pumps has improved tremendously in the last ten years, so whether you currently burn gas or oil, or even if you have an older heat pump, switching to a state-of-the-art heat pump can save a lot of energy. Or, thinking about it another way, it can save you a lot of dough.

Tags

Recommended for you