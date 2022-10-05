Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
What's all the buzz about heat pumps lately? Well, the efficiency of heat pumps has improved tremendously in the last ten years, so whether you currently burn gas or oil, or even if you have an older heat pump, switching to a state-of-the-art heat pump can save a lot of energy. Or, thinking about it another way, it can save you a lot of dough.
Like so many things today, saving energy has become a political battleground. Some people believe the science indicating that fossil fuels release carbon dioxide which heats the atmosphere and causes problems. Others do not. Just about everybody in Rappahannock, however, pays an electric bill every month. (There may still be a few off-the-grid hippies skinny-dipping back in Old Hollow, but they are thought to be extinct.) So if you're interested in knocking your REC bill down to size read on.
The idea is simple. Just as your refrigerator pumps heat out of an insulated box and dumps it into your kitchen, a heat pump cools your home in summer by taking heat out of your house and dumping it outside. A liquid similar to the coolant in your car's radiator passes through tubes to carry away the heat. By reversing the flow of the liquid in winter, you can also take heat from outdoors and pump it into your house. "But there is no heat outside in the winter!" you might say. Well, actually there is. Compared to, say, Alaska there is a lot of heat outside on a January day in Virginia.
Another type of electric heat — Electric resistance heat — takes the form of baseboard heaters and plug-in space heaters. It works like your toaster. This type of heat is cheap to install but expensive to operate because all of the energy comes from the power company, whereas a heat pump gets heat energy from your backyard for free. When a heat pump is in normal mode it only needs electricity from the power grid to run its pump; the heat itself is free. Consequently, one unit of electrical energy moves three to five units of heat energy into the home (depending on efficiency), whereas a resistance heater only produces one unit of heat energy for every unit of electrical energy it consumes.
As the outdoor temperature drops, heat pumps must work harder to pump enough heat into your house. In our climate conventional heat pumps reach a point where they have to switch to "emergency mode," which means resistance heat takes over. That's what drives up those electric bills in the dead of winter. Conventional heat pumps in Virginia can heat efficiently on our mild winter days, but have to resort to inefficient resistance heat at night and during cold snaps.
Here's the good news: today's high-efficiency heat pumps can pull enough heat out of the air to heat a well-insulated home comfortably — even on days as cold as 5 degrees! No resistance heat is necessary. So whereas the cost to heat a typical 2500 square foot home with a conventional heat pump for the entire heating season might be $600, a high efficiency model would cost more like $350. Replacing other types of home heating (oil, gas, or all-resistance electric) saves even more money.
A case study
Our house in Sperryville had an oil furnace and no central AC. We did what we could to tighten up the place, adding storm windows, attic insulation, and a whole lotta caulk. But we were still burning 350-500 gallons of fuel oil each year. Our AC was limited to a couple of ugly, noisy window units. Looking to cash in on the new technology, I contacted my friend Ted Goshorn about installing a heat pump.
An HVAC contractor for over 35 years, Goshorn is a climate skeptic and a staunch Republican. Ironically, Ted's focus on cutting edge technology means that he contributes more carbon savings than just about anybody I know. He was one of the first in our area to install geothermal heat pumps, which move energy in and out of the ground instead of the atmosphere, but Ted now believes that air-source heat pumps deliver the most bang for the buck.
Ted poked around our 100+ year old house considering the possibilities. He's no stranger to the quirky antique houses you find in rural Virginia: log walls, drafty windows and low fieldstone crawl spaces inhabited by black snakes — and worse!
Fortunately our house has a basement and framed walls, so we were ahead of the game. We also had ducts for our oil-fired central heat, but they were too small for a heat pump. Heat pumps need bigger ducts because they move lower-temperature air at higher volume compared to an oil-fired furnace.
Goshorn knew we didn't want to break open our plaster walls to install larger ducts, so he recommended a hybrid system. For the second floor he recommended a ducted heat pump system consisting of a central air handler in the attic with ducts branching off to the upstairs rooms. For the first floor he suggested a mini-split system, with a console-type mini-split in each of the principal rooms.
So what's a mini-split system versus a ducted system? In a ducted system, which is more common for new homes, the heat pump outside is linked to a central air-handler. The air handler can be located in the basement, an attic, or a utility room. The air handler blows conditioned air from a central location to the various rooms in a house via ductwork. Retrofitting new ductwork into an old house is difficult because it involves a lot of demolition and repair.
A mini-split system eliminates duct work because the mini-split in each room has its own heat exchanger and fan. It doesn't need a duct running to it, just a line-set. A line-set is a bundle of four lines, as follows: two copper refrigerant tubes bringing heat to and from the outdoor heat pump, an electrical cable to power the fan, and a plastic tube to drain away condensation. Even when you bundle all these lines together the resulting package is much skinnier than a duct, so it can be routed through a wall or a shallow crawl space.
Mini-splits come in two styles: wall-mount and floor mount. Wall mounted mini-splits are mounted up high on a wall because that's the most efficient location for blowing air evenly throughout a room. Floor-mounted mini-splits, also called "consoles," aren't quite as efficient at distributing air, but they solve a couple of problems in old houses.
The first is an aesthetic issue. There's no historical precedent for wall-mounted mini-splits in old houses, so they look out-of-place. Floor mounted consoles, on the other hand, look somewhat like old-fashioned radiators so they blend better into a traditional setting. You can also build a removable vented cover around a console similar to a radiator cover.
The second advantage of floor-mount mini-splits for an old house is practical. You can drill through the floor to pass a line-set up from the basement or crawlspace, rather than breaking open the wall as you would probably need to do for a wall-mount.
I was on-board with Goshorn’s suggestion of mini-splits on our first floor, but I had reservations about putting an air handler and ducts in the attic for the second floor. First I would need to enlarge the scuttle in our upstairs hall ceiling to pass the unit through. Then I would have to build a platform on top of the insulation in the attic. Finally, having ducts in the unconditioned attic would mean heat losses in winter and "cool losses" in summer, even if the ducts were insulated. I wanted a better way.
I asked Goshorn if we could put mini-splits on the second floor as well as the first floor by using some of our old ducts as a raceway to pass the line-sets up through the first-floor walls. His crew tested the theory by dangling a string down into the riser ducts from the upstairs heat registers. That confirmed that we had three straight shots from the basement to the principal rooms upstairs, so that's how the linesets were run.
The system that Goshorn installed works beautifully. It's super quiet, and each room can be independently adjusted for temperature and air flow. Just imagine: No more bickering over how high to set your family's central thermostat! The best part, though, is the energy savings.
Converting to a heat pump would have saved us money (in the long run) and reduced our carbon footprint even if we continued to source all our electricity from the grid. More carbon savings would have been realized had we opted to participate in REC's solar program whereby homeowners sponsor the construction and operation of industrial solar panels. The sweetest deal of all however is generating your own solar energy to power your heat pump. But that's another story.
The writer, who lives in Sperryville, is a contributor to Fine Homebuilding Magazine where a version of this article originally appeared.