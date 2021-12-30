Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
It was just too precious to read Mr. Ben Jones’s call for comity that your paper published (presumably but not clearly disclaimed as an independent opinion)*. In just about everything he has written in recent years in this paper, Mr. Jones has found opportunities to divide us rather than to bring us together — the been-heres vs. the come-heres, the stolid locals vs. the woke leftists, on and on.
Even in this recent opinion piece, Mr. Jones can’t help but resort to name-calling the left — Marxism, pansexual tolerance, political correctness, a president in cognitive dysfunction — all straight from the right-wing media echo chamber. But he can’t seem to find disparaging names for the right, although reactionaries, neo-fascists, anti-democracy autocrats, bigots — any of those could fit quite nicely for at least some on the hard right. But under the guise of advocating a middle ground he chooses to denigrate only one side.
The truth is we are all citizens of this county, we all pay our taxes, we all love this place. There is much we agree on… preserving the beauty of the county and way of life, loving our families, helping our neighbors. And we all could learn from each other — the folks who have lived here in this beautiful land for generations safeguarding its traditions, and folks who have come here from other walks of life, other states and other countries, but who become committed to the county, volunteer funds and their own time to local organizations and enrich the community. Both have a wealth of knowledge and experience to offer our county.
There are a few folks in the county, like Mr. Jones, who constantly try to poison any sense of a shared community. They can’t seem to miss an opportunity to divide us by stirring up the most base nativist instincts, “inviting” those who may be interested in any changes, much as some may be needed, to just “leave” the county. On whose say so? Who will be the enforcer?
What we need is leaders, even self-appointed ones like Mr. Jones, to work to bring us together as one community, not constantly try to drive us further apart by stirring up hate and intolerance — because that may not end well.
Let’s resolve this new year to make every effort to find the best in our neighbors, to practice mutual respect and good will, to create a sense of one community rather than tear us apart.
The writer lives in Castleton
* Publisher’s note: All of the opinions expressed on the Comment pages are solely those of the authors unless otherwise stated (which is rare).