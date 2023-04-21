Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
My wife and I recently attended a Rappahannock Center for Education class on Rappahannock County Public Schools entitled “On the Road to Remarkable.” Both our children attended public schools here in the county, starting with the Child Care & Learning Center (and its precursor). That was years ago, so we were anxious to get an update.
Rather than presenting PowerPoint slides in a classroom setting, Carlos Seward, the high school principal for the past 21 months, offered an informative walking tour of the school. He began by telling us that they dispensed with the traditional practice of displaying pictures of the faculty and staff. Instead, a large touch screen displays photos of students and the halls are lined with many more large, colorful photos of the students.
Carlos introduced then spoke with a number of students and teachers. Each student seemed enthusiastic about the opportunities they’d had to grow during their time at Rappahannock County High School. We saw student artwork depicting the effect of Covid on students, as well as a painting depicting the eventual return to normal. We learned that nearly a third of the students belong to FFA, the reimagined Future Farmers of America.
It became increasingly obvious as the session progressed that the administration was laser focused on meeting the needs of all students. Rather than attempt to prepare everyone for a four-year college, the administration fully supports students interested in attaining an Associate degree, as well as those intending to pursue a trade upon graduation. As a result of the school’s strong relationship with both Laurel Ridge Community College and the Mountain Vista Governor’s School, students can dual enroll, receiving college credits, as well as certifications while still in high school.
We learned that since Covid restrictions were lifted, RCHS has academically outperformed the school systems in far larger counties to the east of Rappahannock County. Even residents with no school-aged children should feel a little pride that our tiny school system is being seen as the model for other school districts.
We were introduced to numerous staff members, including the resource officer from the sheriff’s department, the cafeteria staff, the guidance counselor, and the new school social worker. We spent considerable time in Dani Pond’s office. Director of school counseling, she discussed a number of recent innovations in the school’s continuing effort to truly “leave no child behind.”
I won’t attempt to describe all of the programs but the “in-school club program” especially impressed us. Every student must belong to one of these clubs, with dozens of student interest-driven ones to choose from. The program purposefully builds friendships as one way of ensuring that no student feels marginalized or left out. This seems like an excellent model for other school systems, especially during these troubled times in our nation’s schools.
When we first arrived at the high school, there were students standing outside, along with nearly a dozen emergency vehicles, their emergency lights flashing. Following our initial panic, we learned that a “crash scene drill” was in progress, replete with a helicopter landing to rush simulated victims to the hospital.
The drill took place the day before the junior/senior prom. Its purpose was clear: to encourage students to have a safe experience. To further ensure the safety of all prom-goers, the Sheriff sponsored a meal so that everyone can eat together. By the time our class was over, the emergency vehicles were gone. However, a crumpled car was sitting prominently in front of the high school as a helpful reminder.
We were told repeatedly during our visit that students were well-behaved and respectful, something we witnessed first-hand. For all of the above reasons, the building, the faculty, and the students gave off really good vibes. I’m sorry that more residents haven't been able to attend the class. Feeling a little extra Panther Pride is another of the many blessings of living in this special county.
