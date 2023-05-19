Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Our county is rich with wildlife, phenomenal natural beauty and a unique community of remarkable people. Our rivers literally run with gold. And yet, our leaders couldn’t cover a $1 million education budget shortfall without imposing additional taxes on our community and our visitors.
Our Board of Supervisors’ strategy to govern this special land has been to obstruct and delay development in order to preserve the county’s cultural charms and its aesthetic beauty. It's time to be honest: this strategy hasn’t worked. The county has changed, and it will continue to do so, and the cost of our leaders’ strategy has been the stagnation of revenue streams while inflation has sored. In other words, the county is broke and working a dead-end job; It's time for some new ideas.
The National Park Service provides comprehensive statistics on the economic impact on communities surrounding the Shenandoah National Park (SNP). Rappahannock County straddles the primary access routes to some of the SNP most visited attractions. We have, as it were – LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION – and the potential to capture, and grow, a significant share of the $113 million that is spent by visitors to the SNP every year.
The crux of the problem is how we develop these revenue streams into high-value businesses and jobs in our community that enhance the county’s appeal for people who live here. We need to design a strategy that provides economic development opportunities for our community that are centered around the preservation of the county in its rural state. How do we make money for our community through the process of protecting its unique character and beauty?
Perhaps we can reframe the way we think about the problems in our community. For example, we’ve been spending county resources on actively enforcing land use permits (a tiny revenue generator) rather than optimizing other factors like.
A rental property’s contribution to our community’s economic development
Rappannock’s brand as a tourist destination
Neighbor impacts
At the same time, we need to start thinking about how to cap the number of rental properties in our county while maximizing the community value we gather from each one. We might imagine a countywide home-owners association (HOA) infrastructure that connects visitor demand for amenities (such as provisioning, local tours, at-property services like spa treatments, catering and guided wild edible foraging) with local businesses and individuals that provide these services.
Additional revenue streams could include general property maintenance services provided by the HOA to property owners, giving the HOA the opportunity to ensure that each rental property is inspected regularly and continues to provide value to the entire community and our guests.
There are countless ideas, many that are better than the one above, that we can embrace to stimulate the economic development needed to balance our county finances while preserving the things we love most about this special place. The most challenging question we need to answer is whether we have the courage to try something new.
I’d love to meet others with new ideas for the future of this beautiful place. Please reach out and let's begin building a new way forward for our lovely home.
