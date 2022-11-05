Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The Rappahannock Fall Art Tour makes for a beautiful and joyous event in our county. Accomplished artists whose work is on display in their galleries have a unique challenge. Their artistic gifts are challenged by Mother Nature’s artistic beauty seen by all during their drive to galleries. Every bend in our roads, especially in the autumn season, is filled with natural glorious mountain side color. However, the art tour proves that Rappahannock artists are fully capable of meeting and exceeding Mother Nature’s competition by creating their exceptional works of art. It is time that Rappahannock’s moment of celebrating visual art should now introduce a written component of artistic accomplishment.
Ted Pellegatta Jr. is a proven accomplished visual artist and as a photographer he displayed his gift for photography in his lasting book, “Virginia’s Blue Ridge.” Over time he has switched to writing poetry, and he now has had two well received books: “Lyric Words on a Page, Volume 1 and 2.”
It is also a tribute to his written power and imagery that he has had interesting and insightful poems published by the Rappahannock News. Consequently, it would be only fitting on this weekend of the 2022 Fall Art Tour that Ted Pellegatta Jr be recognized as our very own Rappahannock’s Poet Laureate.
One example of a poem from “Lyric Words on a Page, Volume 1”:
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...