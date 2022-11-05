ted.jpg

Ted Pellegatta’s morning coffee at Sperryville’s unofficial Main Street living room, Before and After.

 Photo Ed Timperlake

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

The Rappahannock Fall Art Tour makes for a beautiful and joyous event in our county. Accomplished artists whose work is on display in their galleries have a unique challenge. Their artistic gifts are challenged by Mother Nature’s artistic beauty seen by all during their drive to galleries. Every bend in our roads, especially in the autumn season, is filled with natural glorious mountain side color. However, the art tour proves that Rappahannock artists are fully capable of meeting and exceeding Mother Nature’s competition by creating their exceptional works of art. It is time that Rappahannock’s moment of celebrating visual art should now introduce a written component of artistic accomplishment. 

Tags

Recommended for you