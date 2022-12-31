Comment_Bailey5.jpg

Commit to Be Fit Members (from left) Jackie Tederick, Holly Jenkins, and Jermey Gates.

 Courtesy photo

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

Over the last five years, the Commit to Be Fit Program (C2BF) has had a positive impact on Rappahannock County Public Schools (RCPS). Its mission is to educate students and the community about healthier food and exercise habits.

Tags

Recommended for you