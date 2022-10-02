letter of intent2-story.jpg

Anyone remember a Letter to the Editor about the importance of attitude, Rappahannock News, Sept. 10, 2022? Replacing an “I don’t want this” and “You can’t do it” with “How can we make this work in a positive way to benefit our county community?” can provide the focus to get on the best path so our residents and our county can thrive. 

