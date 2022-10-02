Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Anyone remember a Letter to the Editor about the importance of attitude, Rappahannock News, Sept. 10, 2022? Replacing an “I don’t want this” and “You can’t do it” with “How can we make this work in a positive way to benefit our county community?” can provide the focus to get on the best path so our residents and our county can thrive.
Individual groups are doing this with the outstanding Buy Local Support Small Businesses activity which has been enthusiastically supported regionally for years. Thankfully, our Food Pantry has always had generous donors and volunteers to benefit all however the need arises, now probably more than ever with food prices limiting more from best nutrition. Most recently, HelpingHannock, an online group created by Lilla Fletcher Leto, has provided important and also fun information to many. There are, of course, many individuals and groups here in Rappahannock that enrich our community. Rapp at Home and the Rapp Center for Education are others, along with our critically important fire and rescue volunteers.
Think of the positive impact of all those mentioned. Now, think of another critical element for our community, that of communication capability. Remember that during the Covid-19 shutdowns, over half of our county school children did not have access to the internet at home. Remember that those young students had to brave rain and snow conditions to go to various “hot spots” around the county to complete schoolwork. News has now surfaced about the many ways our younger generation suffered during that time.
Many understand that broadband is a must, not a luxury. Several years ago, county administrator Debbie Keyser reignited a broadband committee at a Board of Supervisors meeting. That committee’s work established a foundation for the recently created Broadband Authority here, specifically because that body could have the ability to obtain grants, something the committee couldn’t.
We are fortunate now because the nationwide focus on rural broadband needs has resulted in funds available to assist local rural places with broadband access capabilities. There was a sign in a truck I bought decades ago: Luck is where opportunity meets preparation. That is now here and we must honor the commitment our Board of Supervisors voted on several months ago after much research and discussion.
The first payment on this commitment is due October 1, and I sincerely hope all of our supervisors agree to honor it. In my opinion, having followed the broadband deliberations fairly closely, All Points’ broadband universal coverage has been pretty thoroughly described that any resident who wants to receive All Points coverage and isn’t currently served by an internet provider with adequate speeds will be eligible for All Points service. I remember maps displayed showing current areas of coverage and non-coverage at one meeting.
My understanding after reading the Rappahannock News article reporting the most recent Broadband Authority meeting is that, for some reason, Supervisors Frazier and Smith seem to want some sort of guarantee beyond that. I do hope that all four of our supervisors will be able to find the common ground needed here to honor this initial part of the commitment and continue forward to put in place the communication coverage the majority of our residents have indicated they want and support.
Trusting them to work together in the best interests of the entire Rappahannock community is important. Together, we can provide the way for us to thrive now and toward the future that advances every day.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...