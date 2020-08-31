Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Reply below or by writing a letter to editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Your last issue had a touching obituary of Ms. Cecelia Pike, who passed away a few days ago. Thank you. Not mentioned, and worth adding, is that she was the first female president of the Rappahannock Lions Club. In fact, she was one of the first female Lion presidents in the country, at a time when the organization was still, at least on paper, male-only.
There are three current members who served with Ms. Pike. They all remember her as a commanding presence and as a person who was extremely generous with her time and her money.
Pioneers come in all sizes. We'd like to consider Cecelia as one of those.
Jim Blubaugh
Washington