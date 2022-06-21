Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Anyone else remember bug splattered windshields while out driving on the roads around here? In the 40 years I’ve lived here, those messy windshields are a pretty distant memory, I thought recently.
When I hear some mention fewer birds around, I think of the seeming scarcity of bugs. Think about the taste (or lack of) of some summer produce picked out at city groceries these days. Pretty bland. I love the cantaloupes my son Peter always finds at a specific farmers market this time of year. Juicy and absolutely divine!
When Jim Abdo brought a friend of his out to Rappahannock, he took him to a specific farm to taste that produce as he had hoped to open a local farm sourced restaurant. He delighted in a carrot freshly pulled from the earth there, filled with rich carrotty taste.
When my brother Pat & his wife Kathy moved to California decades ago, they enthusiastically planted their first garden; however, they ended up disappointed in the initial tomato harvest. Horrors, bland. So Pat had the soil tested to find out what nutrients were needed for a healthier outcome. It took awhile, as good usually takes action, educated efforts.
Bugs, birds and tasty produce are all a part of our eco cycle, interdependent, all needing healthy soil. This week is Virginia Agricultural Week, so my efforts here are to recognize our steadfast farmers whose efforts to provide a wealth of healthy foods is a 24/7 dedication, a lot of times just visual when the huge round bales start to appear in our spacious lands.
Talk to any and discover the depth of ongoing education each pursues to further the excellence in his or her farming, whether produce, animals, poultry, bees, and more. A while back, I noted that Cliff Miller IV created a pollinator buffer at the edges of the golf course he installed, a place benefiting not only butterfly attractions, but a healthy outdoors activity for many.
In today’s conversations about climate change, one critical element seems to be missing, that of carbon sequestration, the necessary step of removing carbon from the atmosphere that’s already there. Talk to a farmer about cover crops, specific animal rotations, more protections of rivers and streams from unhealthy run offs and erosion. Many are involved even more than previously.
There is a movie that illustrates how one couple (granted, with substantial investors and a knowledgeable mentor) turned a 200 acre barren wasteland into a viable biodiverse productive farm. Took eight years; again, no instant gratification some expect nowadays. The Biggest Little Farm video can be an inspiration and perhaps be an introduction to the harsh realities farmers face wherever they are.
How can we help? This week especially, as we celebrate Virginia Agriculture Week, salute our farmers. Perhaps ask any of them how we, together, can participate to support their success. And remember to Buy Local Support Small Business.
The writer lives in Washington