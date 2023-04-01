Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
When you think of how you manage your money, what comes to mind? Do you have a budget? A spending plan? A saving plan? Different words bring up different thoughts and emotions.
I use the term Opportunity Plan to think about ways to be ready for opportunities. With your tax refund or other income, you have an Opportunity to:
Start or add to emergency savings. Life happens. Even many with comfortable incomes could not come up with $400 for an emergency without borrowing, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Be ready so you don’t have to take a loan or put it on a credit card that carries double-digit interest charges.
Pay down or pay off credit card balances. Credit can be useful, but it’s also very expensive if you can’t pay off the full balance each month. Pay more than the monthly minimum on any card. This will reduce the total you pay over time and will bring you closer to being able to cover the monthly balance. When you reduce or zero out the balance on even one card, you will be saving twice — once on interest and then by using that amount elsewhere. Pair this strategy with minimizing use of credit (and debit) cards.
Save forlong-term goals, such as home purchase or repair, a new car, a child’s education, a wedding or big birthday milestone. Your refund is exhausted? You can still grow a personal Opportunity Fund with very small amounts each month or each pay period.
Pay yourself first. Even a few dollars deposited every week or pay period will add up and give you financial choices down the road. If you don’t have a savings account, start one. Compare what different banks offer. Ideally, you are looking for an account that has:
No fees, regardless of balance.
No minimum deposit requirement.
Allows a few withdrawals per month should an emergency arise, but not too many. That’s what a checking account is for.
Allows you to set automatic transfers from checking — if you have a checking account — with no fee.
Pays some interest. Rates for basic savings are extremely low but something is better than nothing. Once your balance builds up, you can think about investments that earn more.
It was the tortoise, not the hare that won the race. The key is to start your Opportunity Fund and to add to it regularly. Here are a few simple ways to start slowly and build savings momentum:
Daily double: Start by saving 50 cents on Monday, $1 on Tuesday, $2 on Wednesday, $4 on Thursday, $8 on Friday. Congratulate yourself on having $15.50 to put in the bank. It may not seem like much at first, but do it every week and you’d have $62 a month, or $774 in a year. Even if you start with 25 cents, daily doubling would still get you to $31 or $372.
Treasure trove: Where does your loose change go? Set up jars or cans labeled for pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters. Instead of tossing your change on a dresser, pop those coins into the containers. If your children do this for you, they will also be learning about saving, and a little math to boot when you add it up. You’ll be surprised at how quickly you’ll have something for your savings account.
Take a challenge: Pick a day or a weekend to spend nothing at all: no on\line shopping, no pay-per-view, no Buy Now Pay Later. You will need to plan, for example, for groceries or gas. Planning is a big part of taking control of your money. Brief practice “sprints” will build financial “muscles” and help you become comfortable pacing your spending to win in the end.
Buddy Up: Find a friend who would also like to save. Brainstorm together on other fun ways to build an Opportunity Fund or make a deal to use these and be accountable to each other.
Wise youth: Ask your children to suggest ways to save and what to save for. Make a place to display the savings so they can see the growth and know how important they are in achieving your goals.
The writer, former executive director of Rappahannock nonprofit FamilyFutures who lives in Sperryville, offers free confidential financial coaching: yeomancontext@verizon.net.