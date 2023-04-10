Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Every Thursday, 40 years ago, the Front Royal Livestock market had a sale. Farmers brought cattle hogs and was one of the few markets for slaughter horses. My dozen breed sows generated a pick up load of slaughter weight shoats almost every week, they farrowed twice a year and each litter usually had seven to ten survivors. Once they were weaned they would gain a few pounds a day while eating several pounds of feed per pound of gain so their life span was not long.
One Thursday I walked through the aisles of pens to check out what else was there. The horse pen was particularly crowded. While standing at the gate I noticed a horse making its way from the back of the pen. She approached me and as much as said hello.
I decided to see about taking her home with me and after checking in the office purchased her for $200 and loaded her on my truck before she was run through the ring.
I must have named her but I can’t remember so let’s call her Nellie. It was a challenging ride home because the truck bed was slick with hog manure and it was all she could do to stay upright.
Once back on the farm I right away put a bridle and saddle on her and we rode through the fields. She cantered her heart out but was almost impossible to stop. After that ride I never could catch her again.
A few weeks later Faye the vet was over to treat one of my cows. She asked about Nellie and I told her that I couldn’t catch her. Faye offered me a swap for a beautiful bull calf which I accepted. She eventually caught Nellie and got a bridle and took her down to the pond and swam her back and forth which apparently calmed her down quite a bit.
Nellie turned out to be a good jumper and Faye started fox hunting with her. Then she bred Nellie to a thorough bred — the result of which was a miss foul that she sold for $1200.
Then something happened, the news of which spread over the tri-county area. One day fox hunting a deer jumped out of the bushes and landed on Faye’s lap while she was riding Nellie on a narrow path. Nellie never flinched which made her the kind of horse that every foxhunter wants. A year or two later Faye left to take a job at the New York Zoo and sold Nellie for $2000. I feel good that I saved Nellie’s life and she brought so much joy to others.
