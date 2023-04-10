Letter-stack

Every Thursday, 40 years ago, the Front Royal Livestock market had a sale. Farmers brought cattle hogs and was one of the few markets for slaughter horses. My dozen breed sows generated a pick up load of slaughter weight shoats almost every week, they farrowed twice a year and each litter usually had seven to ten survivors. Once they were weaned they would gain a few pounds a day while eating several pounds of feed per pound of gain so their life span was not long. 

