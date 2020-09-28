Dixon has looked into the future and sees Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, AOC and the Squad set on the “complete erosion of our freedoms… an open fight … chaos, fear, impossible economic proposals.” He conjures scary visions of “the radical wing of BLM, Antifa, and the like” attacking our very “freedom to think, believe, and speak.”
Rather than outline specific proposals for the next four years of Republican rule, these scaremongering Republican predictions have so terrified people that there’s a reported shortage of guns and bullets in Rappahannock County!
Meanwhile, the present is scary enough: a pandemic response bungled by a government whose agencies are increasingly incapacitated by infighting; hundreds of thousands dead, and the numbers still climbing; an economy in collapse; hurricanes and wildfires ravaging the land; soaring unemployment; an administration actively working to sabotage an election; a president so corrupt and incompetent that his own people are either in jail or under indictment, and publishing books denouncing him.
Just last week, REPAIR (Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform), a new coalition of current and former administration officials, has come together to defeat Trump and elect Joe Biden.
The 2020 Republican Party Platform is a repeat, word for word, of four years ago. Its summary of the previous administration’s failures in fact describes the Donald Trump presidency to T.
The platform bemoans an economy in which “people living paycheck to paycheck are struggling, sacrificing, and suffering.” It warns that “our enemies no longer fear us and our friends no longer trust us …. The men and women of our military have a commander in chief who treats the armed forces and our veterans as a necessary inconvenience.”
It accurately says, “America’s system of healthcare is a costly and complicated scheme that limits choices and takes away our freedom.”
It portrays a president who “defies the laws of the United States by refusing to enforce those with which he does not agree. And he appoints judges who legislate from the bench rather than apply the law.”
This must be what Republicans mean by “Keep America Great.”
Joe Biden is for a government committed to equal justice and the common good, not only for the wealthiest one percent.
He will address the pandemic with science rather than denying it exists.
He wants to fix the Affordable Care Act so it is truly affordable and provides excellent care.
He will tackle the devastating effects of global warming (and has not endorsed the Green New Deal).
He is for providing better training for the police, but not for defunding them.
He will give the military the respect they deserve and reestablish the United States as a leader among nations.
He respects the Second Amendment, but not vigilantism. He aims to protect women’s rights and health.
Joe Biden is ready to rebuild from the wreckage of Republican rule.
So don’t fall for fearmongering and alternative facts. Keep calm and vote Democrat.
The writer, a resident of Woodville, is chair of the Rappahannock County Democratic Committee.
