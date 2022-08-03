Sherwood chocolates_comment

Chocolates made by Keenan Sherwood.

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

Rappahannock is my home. It’s given me a meaningful foundation that I am proud to stand on. My efforts the past three years have been focused on offering my skills back to the community, working as the baker and chocolatier of Wholehearted Health Foods. This experience has fulfilled my longtime dream of “making my own food” and hinted at where I need to grow next.

