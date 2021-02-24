Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Reply below or by writing a letter to editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Rappahannock County Supervisor Frazier has every right to peacefully protest the results of the presidential election.
Indeed, the history of my family would not permit me to affirm otherwise.
In April 1943, my aunt and uncle perished when the Nazis liquidated the Warsaw Ghetto.
In April 1944, the Nazis transported my grandparents to Auschwitz death camp. Along with my grandparents, the Nazis packed as many people as they could into a cattle car, then packed as many people as they could into a gas chamber, and then painfully asphyxiated them with Zyklon B gas.
In April 1945, just days before he would have been liberated, a boy was betrayed to the Nazis. The Nazis dragged that boy from his place of shelter in a barn, stood him up against the barn wall and shot him. That boy would have been my older brother.
Yes, Rappahannock County Supervisor Frazier has every right to peacefully protest the results of the presidential election.
But, it was his very presence on January 6 among those who espouse Nazi ideology for which he had No right.
No right as a Rappahannock County Supervisor, No right as a private citizen, No right as a human being.
And yet, however satisfying to some, the good that would come from Rappahannock County Supervisor Frazier’s removal from office or censure or discipline would at best be fleeting if at all. And I am told that Rappahannock County Supervisor Frazier is a decent man.
Instead, there is a film that documents the Wannsee Conference, a meeting of fifteen Nazi government officials held in January 1942, a meeting whose purpose was to implement the Final Solution to the Jewish question. Among these fifteen Nazi government officials were lawyers and legal scholars. After conferring for less than two hours these fifteen Nazi government officials unanimously condemned six million human beings to death: men, women, children, infants and babies. I would like Rappahannock County Supervisor Frazier to voluntarily agree to watch that documentary in its entirety. That documentary is entitled “Conspiracy.”
And having watched “Conspiracy” and reflected upon what he saw and what he heard I would like Rappahannock County Supervisor Frazier to voluntarily go before a history class at Rappahannock County Public Schools and describe to the young men and women in that class what he learned and what he felt and then listen to their responses.
Because for all our sakes some good must come of this before it is too late.
— The writer lives in Sperryville.
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.