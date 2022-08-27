2022-08-LongMountain-sunset-46-web.jpg
Photographer: Luke Christopher

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

While it was interesting to read Ron Maxwell’s Commentary, “The Noah Option” (Rappahannock News, Aug. 11), it also made me pause to think through his actual proposal to practice the Half Earth principles set forth in Edward O. Wilson’s book Half Earth (additionally described in title as “The Planet’s Fight for Life”). Delving a bit into the save the earth suggestions is to secure half the planet as wilderness, to just leave it alone.

Tags

Recommended for you