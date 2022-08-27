Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
While it was interesting to read Ron Maxwell’s Commentary, “The Noah Option” (Rappahannock News, Aug. 11), it also made me pause to think through his actual proposal to practice the Half Earth principles set forth in Edward O. Wilson’s book Half Earth (additionally described in title as “The Planet’s Fight for Life”). Delving a bit into the save the earth suggestions is to secure half the planet as wilderness, to just leave it alone.
Mr. Maxwell applies this idea to our own local environment, mentioning Shenandoah National Park and its wilderness which, actually, is not “just letting nature be nature.” Shenandoah National Park has an active management plan to keep its areas in balance. That includes important fire ecology, as explained in its website. Active, not “don’t do this” overall.
With an aim of restoring balance to our planet, there are many active ways to accomplish that goal. Douglas W. Tallamy had two books, “Bringing Nature Home” and “Nature’s Best Hope,” that have fascinating descriptions addressing actions to take. His information about what a single White Oak tree can provide, food and shelter, for as many as 22 species was an eye opener for me whose interests in ecology spans decades. At a recent family gathering, several of my now grown children described the Save the Earth pendant I wore in the mid-70’s (and still have).
Education is an important element in this discussion. Bird scarcity? What do they eat, where do they live? There are many who live here in Rappahannock who have planted substantial pollinator gardens and fields. There are quite a few of our farmers who are introducing, or continuing, practices that provide areas adjoining streams for better habitat for some bird species as well as enriching their soil which encourage healthier, better tasting grasses and produce
Note here as well: some climate change conversations only focus on one aspect of carbon, wanting to reduce carbon emissions (while countries like China continue to emit pollutants, with air streams spreading that dirty air over parts of the planet — remember the volcano eruption in Iceland whose ash spread over much of Europe). Solution to carbon must not only address emissions, it must remove existing carbon from our atmosphere, accomplished by carbon sequestration, a method shown to capture carbon, enrich soil, and restore balance to our world.
Google how reintroduction of wolves caused unanticipated changes in Yellowstone. It rebalanced the elk and deer populations allowing the willows and aspen to return to the landscape.
As to “growth” and “development”, Mr. Maxwell astutely acknowledges the wisdom of those living here in the Piedmont region who put in place Comprehensive Plans which have succeeded in protecting much of our area. Rappahannock County stands out as the diamond in the Piedmont’s crown, aided additionally, by wise landowners who placed their property in conservation easements, along with, in my opinion, the county’s lack of proximity to market trade routes. Reminder that when Route 66 appeared, it siphoned major fall “leaf peeper” traffic away from the county.
Educated growth here, guided by our Comprehensive Plan to areas in and around Town and villages, have also aided in establishing our place as a famous Dark Skies destination, attracting visitors who, as former County Administrator John McCarthy stated, “come here, spend their money and return home, leaving a minimal footprint on us.”
Education and wisdom are critical when it comes to Mr. Maxwell’s suggestion to involve regional, county, and municipal levels to extend the wilderness he perceives as Shenandoah National Park’s “let nature be nature” status rather than the reality that exists there. Programs to enhance and restore nature’s balance rather than letting it be could be positive ways to strengthen what already exists here in our beloved Rappahannock County.
