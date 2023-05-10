Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
It has clearly been a challenge for the Board of Supervisors to come up with a viable plan to raise the money the county needs for its schools. Reductions in the state’s share of funding because of our worsening Local Composite Index (LCI), the mechanism for determining the state’s contribution, have been a main contributor to the problem. But let’s not forget why our LCI score has gotten less favorable.
The two principal components, accounting for 90% of the LCI score, are household incomes and property values. And those have increased dramatically as more and more folks with big incomes move into bigger and fancier homes and properties. The state expects that an “affluent exurb” which a state delegate recently called us in a conversation about this, should be able to raise the revenue itself, and rely less on state funding. The problem is that the score is based on average incomes, so in a small county such as ours it only takes a few very wealthy folks to move here and swamp out the more modest incomes of the county as a whole.
It is quite understandable why the Board of Supervisors would be reluctant to raise property taxes across the board as that would affect all residents including those with more modest means. But there is another way. There is good evidence that for higher-end homes, property assessments in Rapp tend to be considerably below actual market values. There have been studies published in economic journals on this.
And a few years ago, I personally undertook an effort to investigate it. I looked at the actual prices of over 100 homes sold during a two-year period, and compared them to the county’s property assessments. Properties that sold for over a million dollars generally were under assessed by about 25-30%, but that was typically not the case for lower priced homes.
And you don’t need to take my word for it. Just look at Zillow listings for high-end homes for sale in the county and see what the taxes are listed as – they are typically based on assessments much lower than the selling price asked. Look at the county’s assessment of your own home if you are in the higher end range. Would you sell your property at anywhere near that price? Probably not.
When this issue was raised with county officials the answers ranged from: “It is hard to get property assessments right because the assessors cannot enter the homes,” to “Contractors and builders low ball the costs for permitting purposes,” to “Let’s see if the next assessment fixes it.” A new round of assessments may have raised overall values but it was unlikely to address the disparity that exists in favor of higher end homes.
But whatever the reasons, it means that higher end properties pay about $2,000 to $3,000 less in taxes than they would if assessments were more accurate. If we have a hundred such properties, we could raise $250,000 or more – which would make a big dent to the shortfall, without affecting everyone else’s property taxes or dampen the county’s relatively fragile food and lodging industry.
So, it is incumbent on the Board of Supervisors to look into this more comprehensively. They could form a commission, have hearings, audit the last round of assessments, ask the county treasurer to analyze the situation and pinpoint where the problem may be, and so on. Most of them know that this is a problem, but have been unwilling to act on it.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...