My paternal grandfather, Kazimierz Eitner, after whom I was named, was killed with a single bullet to the head on the night of April 6, 1940 in the city of Tver, Russia, in the basement of the local headquarters of the Soviet Secret Police. Why I was able to learn the exact date and circumstances is because of the dedicated work of a Russian human rights group named Memorial International, who have for 30 years been documenting atrocities that took place in the Soviet Union, including details of over 3 million victims – Russians, Poles and many others.
But in the final week of 2021, the Russian Supreme Court ordered that Memorial International be banned and disbanded. Their work was not compatible with the current Russian government’s efforts to gloss over the evil that took place under Stalin in favor of a more glorious image of their history.
My grandfather was a precinct police commander in a county in western Poland. His murder was on the direct order of Stalin and his politburo. Why? To liquidate over 22,000 Polish prisoners who were army officers, police commanders and other men in leadership roles. Stalin wanted to eliminate these men right at the start of World War II so he could fulfill his longer-term goal to control Poland, which he achieved some five years later at the end of the war. That action has henceforth been named the Katyn Massacre after the location of the first mass grave site discovered.
For 50 years after the Katyn murders, the Soviets lied, blaming the Nazis even though Germany had not reached that area until three years later. My grandmother did not learn of her husband’s fate until 1948, when she received a letter from the communist Polish government, forwarded to a refugee camp in British East Africa where her family escaped from Russian labor camps. The letter stated that he was killed in Katyn – by the Nazis, falsely as it turned out.
Finally in 1990 as the USSR fell apart, the Russians opened up their archives pertaining to those events and acknowledged that Stalin was actually responsible. For the first two decades after the fall of the Soviet Union, Memorial was able to gain access to Soviet archives, if not with the active cooperation at least with the ambivalence of Russian authorities.
Documenting the victims of the Katyn Massacre is only a fraction of what Memorial has accomplished, but it certainly helped me as I researched my family’s past. Working with dedicated Memorial historians in Russia and Poland, as well as with other Polish sources interested in keeping the truth of all of this alive, I was able to piece together details about my grandfather’s fate, as well as information about the ordeals of both sides of my Polish family in Soviet labor camps.
In 2020, in keeping with directives from Moscow to erase negative history, the government in Tver removed a plaque acknowledging the massacre from the building which had been the site of the killings. At that location, 6,300 of the 22,000 Polish Katyn victims were shot in the back of the head, under the cover of night, one at a time, in a specially outfitted room. It took well over a month. That’s about one life ended every three or four minutes.
It was Memorial that helped document the circumstances of the killings. It was Memorial that came forward to sue the local government to have the plaque reinstalled, unsuccessfully as it turned out. But Memorial’s goal was not simply to shine a light for its own sake on this darkest chapter of history, but to help prevent such dictatorships and atrocities from taking root again.
Under Vladimir Putin, Russian policy has changed dramatically. Initially he discouraged revelations of Soviet atrocities. Now they are actively suppressed, as that does not comport with the nationalist image of a heroic past that he and his henchmen want to portray. That is how they stay in power, as they suppress freedom and democracy, and enrich themselves. And that is why Memorial International had to go.
This idea of suppressing the dark side of history and painting only a glorious picture of the past is not unique to Russia. Increasingly nationalist populists in many countries, including in our own, are making that a core part of their strategy.
Even in today’s Poland, the populist government in power has placed less importance on the original massacre than on a plane crash in 2010 that killed the then President of Poland, Lech Kaczynski, the brother of the current ruling party leader, as he and a delegation were arriving at the Katyn site to commemorate the original massacre. They have used that so-called Katyn 2 to generate all sorts of conspiracy theories about who was responsible for the crash to inveigle against political opponents.
My grandfather was a true patriot. At the end of World War I, he had been a delegate to a regional assembly that launched the return of the Western area from which he came, from German control to a newly independent Poland. He was conservative, a devout Catholic, and a family man. But I am confident he would not have supported this kind of dissembling of history.
Watch out for leaders who want to keep the ugly parts of history from a country’s citizens or overshadow it with their own narratives, as that may lead to ugly history repeating itself. A country that is afraid of memory will never be able to achieve healing and true democracy.
