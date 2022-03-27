Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The Library is thrilled to announce the recent return of its basic computer help services. This important and much appreciated service is generously provided by the Friends of the Rappahannock County Library.
Wesley “Wes” Faxlanger, a senior at Culpeper County High School (CCHS), is the Library’s Basic Computer Help Services Consultant. Faxlanger has familiarity and expertise across multiple platforms, devices and programs. He is a self-described computer consultant and hobbyist who spends a great deal of time working on or with computers. After high school, Faxlanger plans to attend Lord Fairfax Community College and then transfer to Virginia Tech to pursue a computer engineering degree.
Faxlanger has been enjoying working with Library patrons. “My time with the Rappahannock County Library has been an amazing experience. I feel lucky that I have the opportunity to meet new people and help them with problems that affect their daily lives.”
Library patrons have been very appreciative of Faxlanger’s help. Robert Alcott said, “Wes’ services are invaluable to this community, especially the aging population. He is so accommodating, brilliant and helpful. He has such a great attitude.”
Faxlanger has assisted patrons with issues like photo and file transfers between devices, installing antivirus software, computer/cell phone setup, email sorting, inbox layout formatting, password resets, computer updates, and hard drive wiping. These are only some examples of technology assistance Faxlanger has provided. Whatever your computer help needs may be, Faxlanger is here to patiently and professionally analyze issues or questions about your device and guide you through the process.
Regular hours for Basic Computer Help at the Library are Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. As Faxlanger is also a member of CCHS Tech Theater and a midfielder for the Blue Devils varsity lacrosse team, he occasionally works on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. when he has scheduling conflicts on Wednesdays. No appointment is necessary; Faxlanger will assist on a first come, first served basis. Please call (540) 675-3780 or check the library’s website calendar for any changes to hours.
The writer is director of the Rappahannock County Public Library
