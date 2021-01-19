Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Reply below or by writing a letter to editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I have been an election official in Rappahannock County for nearly 15 years. I have always been proud of all the participants in this process and especially our registrar, Kim McKiernan, and the Electoral Board. Never have partisan politics affected the counting or processing of our ballots in any way. The focus has always been to get an accurate count of the vote regardless of party.
Yet Mr. [Ron] Frazier raised questions at a Board of Supervisors meeting about the way the votes were processed in the recent election.
Were Mr. Frazier ever to join us in the many hours it takes to ensure that every vote counts, he would not have challenged either Ms. McKiernan or Ms. [Denise] Chandler as to their integrity in the handling of any votes or voters in the county.
Even more disturbing is Mr. Frazier’s participation in the insurrection in Washington, D.C., on January 6 and his evident adherence to what the historian Timothy Snyder has named the Big Lie.
The Big Lie is Mr Trump’s assertion that he somehow won the presidential election despite some 7 million more votes for Vice President Biden and Senator Harris and despite a clear electoral college victory for Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris, all of which was certified by Republican and Democratic Secretaries of State and reviewed by some 60 courts.
There was no evidence of fraud presented by the Trump team in any of the cases heard by courts at every level including the Supreme Court.
It is time, as Senator Mitt Romney so eloquently said, for our elected representatives, including Mr. Frazier, to tell people the truth. Mr. Trump lost a free and fair election.
By promoting Trump’s Big Lie, Mr. Frazier does damage to our elections, our county, and our democracy.
If he is unable to uphold his oath of office “to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Virginia” and accept that President Elect Biden and Vice-President Elect Harris have been duly elected, then he should step down from public office.
