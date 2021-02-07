Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Reply below or by writing a letter to editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Some months ago, I wrote an article for this paper and the next week a letter appeared in the paper saying that I had dipped my pen into the poison well of politics, or some such. Maybe that was true; maybe it wasn’t. I happen to have opinions and views about a large number of issues. Most of them I keep to myself. The one I write about today has been on my mind for some time.
I’m sure you remember back in the days before the presidential election there was much ado about some hay bales that appeared in Mr. Massie’s field with a message on them, something like “Farmers for Trump.” I happened to think at the time that the bales were a pretty ingenious way to get a message across. I couldn’t see that they hurt anything at all. Goodness knows, there were enough political signs along the highway everywhere you looked.
The outcry that followed was funny. They all objected to the “sign” because it didn’t meet some imagined provision of the county’s sign ordinance. A number of somewhat more clear-headed folks wondered if there would have been the same objections if the sign had said “Farmers for Biden.”
Well, guess what? Shortly after the election was over, the hay bales were changed to read “Farmers for America.” And, lo and behold, the objections to the hay bale sign completely disappeared. Did you notice that? It was more proof, if any was needed, that it was the message they didn’t agree with, not the violation of some real or imagined sign ordinance.
To add to this, look at what is happening now. Someone, with no knowledge of the Constitution and certainly no respect for it, is trying to make a case that a member of the Board of Supervisors, Ron Frazier, attended a Trump rally and should be censured for that. I have seen no evidence that Mr. Frazier was part of the group that breached the security of the Capitol Building. I suspect that if such evidence existed it would have been brought to light before now.
What has happened to Rappahannock County? For years, I didn’t know, and didn’t care, what the personal political beliefs of the supervisors were. I didn’t care because as long as it had no impact on the job they were doing as supervisors, I considered it none of my business. Now, people are being accused of being “on the wrong side of history” if their political beliefs don’t align with those of the accusers.
This is the worst and ugliest kind of partisan politics. The accusers should be ashamed of themselves, but I assure you, they are not. What the supervisors should be doing is looking into who is making these kinds of partisan political charges and decide if those people with no knowledge of and no respect for the United States Constitution should be working for or advising the County of Rappahannock.
But, you say, isn’t that falling into the same kind of ugly partisanship from which the original accusations arose? No, it is not. For whatever the political beliefs of the accuser(s), they should be held to account for baseless, partisan allegations, that rest on denying the accused the exercise of his rights as afforded by the United States Constitution.
— The wri ter lives in Flint Hill.
