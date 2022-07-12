Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
There seems to be an ongoing Balkanization of American social and political “thought” these days, a rigid retrenching of opinion that is happening more swiftly than the pundits can posit their scabrous, uh, punditries. That it has infected the local press is to be expected.
Those who still bother to watch these things have observed the disappearance of the “middle ground of compromise” intensify. Our national political conversation has been co-opted by the “mainstream media,” folks who are clearly not in “the mainstream,” but in their own stream. That position of cocksure authority has, in turn, been elbowed to the left by the ever narrowing views of academia, which is where these geniuses teach each other to pontificate.
Simply put, if there is still a “middle” existent in American politics, it could be put in a thimble, and there would still be room left over for a dead tick and an old butterbean. Haven’t you heard? Compromise and moderation went out with the Gerald Ford Administration.
You disagree, do you? That doesn’t matter because I am right and you are wrong, and, of course, vice-versa. Not only that, but you must be “insulted” if you disagree with me. That seems to be the new rule Number One of the “opinion” game.
It appeared to many in these parts that the renaming of the Lord Fairfax and Patrick Henry Community Colleges was an exercise in “woke” theory and an attempt by some to simultaneously display their self-importance and their “lib-cred” by posturing about how folks were so unenlightened around here a couple of hundred years ago. (Or a few decades ago when those names were bestowed upon those schools.) Now the folks responsible for the name change are trying to whistle past the graveyard of their own truly unenlightened decisions.
But we won’t forget. The larger battle over the past and how we consider it is being played out daily and has become an absurdity. Around here, the loudest posturing about those of us who are wedded to an imperfect history is coming from our County Seat, ironically named for the biggest slave owner of his time in Virginia.
Listen up, you cultural cleansers, you politically correct reformers of us “great unwashed” traditionalists. Please try to think for at least one second: It actually makes more sense to judge the present by the past than the past by the present.
Think about it. Most of the great leaders of the past did the best they could with what they had to deal with, imperfect as they may be judged by current liberal fashions.
As we move forward, our only guidepost is the past. We must not only try to understand, say, Lord Fairfax in his “imperfect” time and circumstance, but to understand ourselves as the direct beneficiaries of their wiser decisions and their actions. This does not rationalize human slavery or the sins of the past as judged by the present. The march to freedom is never over.
I say all this because I am genuinely appalled by the takeover of Rappahannock by folks who seem to be clueless about the traditional rural mountain culture that created this lovely slice of Paradise. I used to think that these arrivistes had altruistic intentions, but now I have my doubts.
We all understand that “times change.” But the money and ambition of the latest wave of “big shots” is truly insulting to many here. The same is true all over the world, wherever it happens. These deep-pocketed folks will surely buy what they want and call it what they want. But big fishes in little ponds tend to make a big mess.
The writer lives in Harris Hollow