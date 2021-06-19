Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.