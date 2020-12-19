Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Reply below or by writing a letter to editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Dear Tailgaters:
Tailgaters, the bane of courteous drivers … how to cope? Apply for vanity license plate: BACK OFF (not available). Maybe U2CLOSE? Bingo! To clarify meaning, I have a bumper sticker. Top line: NO TAILGATING; bottom line: THE CLOSER YOU GET, THE SLOWER I GO … with caricature of impish turtle.
Friends and family say it's inviting harassment. So? I love tormenting my tormentors.
I am writing about something I consider to be a social epidemic. That is, drivers who follow vehicles much too closely.
I've lived in Fauquier and Rappahannock for over 40 years. On a daily basis (especially after dark) I find someone literally riding my bumper. I drive in the slow lane. I go the speed limit or perhaps a little under. Your blinding white lights cause me severe headaches. I tap my brakes. I flip my mirror up. I've even put my flashers on and still, there you are, right on my tail.
You flash your lights at me, you honk. I can see your arms flailing and that middle finger up. I know how to solve the problem! Go around me! Oh, and my goodness when they finally do! I love being yelled at and black smoke blown onto my vehicle. This occurs nightly while driving home from work on Route 211 toward my little road in Amissville.
Then we come to that road. More fun! I have hit way too many deer on back roads in my life and I'm doing my best to not do it again. I go slow on the dark, curvy road and the tailgaters are even worse than on the highway. I cannot wait until I hit a deer, bear, or God forbid a CHILD and you then rear end me. I usually pull to the side (if there is room) and let you pass me. You all know who you are and I'm tired of it.
The old rule of thumb was one car length per every 10 miles per hour. Please, if you're the person behind me, allow a safe amount of space between our vehicles. Our lives depend on it.
My message to those who tailgate other cars on the highway, at stop signs or stop lights: I hope your insurance policy with the Lord is paid up.
The writer lives in Amissville.
