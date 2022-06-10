Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
“It has been said that the historian is the avenger, and that standing as a judge between the parties and rivalries and causes of bygone generations he can lift up the fallen and beat down the proud, and by his exposures and his verdicts, his satire and his moral indignation, can punish unrighteousness, avenge the injured or reward the innocent. One may be forgiven for not being too happy about any division of mankind into good and evil, progressive and reactionary, black and white; and it is not clear that moral indignation is not a dispersion of one’s energies to the great confusion of one’s judgement…”
— Herbert Butterfield, “The Whig Interpretation of History,” 1931
I could not read the self-congratulatory account of the renaming of Lord Fairfax College without thinking that its perpetrators are the perfect reflections of Shakespeare’s Puck saying, “What fools these mortals be.” This absurd adventure into “wokeness,” cultural cleansing, political correctness, and just plain narrow minded revisionism has displayed the worst instincts of the pallid, weak-minded trends that are destroying the best of the free thinking American public forum.
The decision to rename Lord Fairfax and Patrick Henry Community Colleges was one steeped in a rigid misunderstanding of basic historical truths and facts. It was rooted in the belief that these locally appointed Board Members are somehow more sensitive and enlightened than the tens of millions of past Virginians who understood Lord Fairfax and Patrick Henry in the context of their times. The whole exercise has been a display of narrow minded self-righteousness. And it seems that no one involved in this foolishness has even the foggiest notion of the depth of rancor they have engendered.
According to the lead paragraph of the Rappahannock News story, “a state board approved the name change to do away with a title officials deemed an inappropriate nod to a slave owner.” Well, yes, Fairfax owned slaves. He also owned 11 million acres of inherited English land in the American Colony. For it was not yet the United States, but an English Colony, and he was a member of the Peerage, a Lord of the Crown. (Little wonder he opposed the Revolution…)
He was the only English Lord to take up residency in the Virginia Colony, and he was an extraordinary overseer. Fairfax became a father figure to the teenaged George Washington, a man without whom we could conceivably still be a part of England. It reminds one that there are those who think the name of our nation’s Capitol is “an inappropriate nod to a slave owner.”
Memo to the woke idiots of the cultural cleansing police: Our nation was largely built upon slave labor, which existed in all of the original colonies, and was vital to the growth of New England and New York. Read “Complicity,” a book by reporters from the Hartford Courant. It makes it clear that New England built the slave trade and the slave trade then built the cotton mills of New England, and that cotton was the nation’s greatest export for decades. Or read “The Half Has Never Been Told, Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism,” Edward E. Baptist’s searing survey of slavery’s role in our nation’s rise to power.
I wonder if transplant Mike Wenger, Rappahannock’s resident cultural cleansing man, knows that fully 26% of the 45 men who have held the office of the Presidency of the United States also owned human slaves. That list includes men without whom there would be no United States, no Virginia, no Lord Fairfax Community College, nor any Declaration of Independence or Constitution or Bill of Rights.
The Rappahannock News story did not mention the broad and outspoken opposition to the name change that was evident at the Rappahannock Board of Supervisors meeting, or the refusal of Mr. Wenger to address the issue before the Board. The story sought no dissenting viewpoint on the matter. This has been a sorry affair, one that had little public support locally, but one would not know that from the Rappahannock News story.
(Unmentioned in the story was the simultaneous renaming of the Patrick Henry Community College by the same self-important appointees. Without Patrick Henry, no Revolution? Without Lord Fairfax, no George Washington? Without George Washington, no United States?)
Perhaps Mr. Wenger and his newly “woke” friends would like to rename our County Seat and our nation’s Capitol to something less rooted in our tumultuous history. Like “Laurel Ridge,” which sounds like a great name for an apartment complex, or better yet….a retirement village.
The writer lives in Harris Hollow